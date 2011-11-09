Joe Bartolotta—Bartolotta Restaurants

In March 1993, Joe Bartolotta opened the doors of Ristorante Bartolotta in a lovely Cream City brick building in the heart of Wauwatosa. It instantly became a hit to diners and critics alike. He would continue to open new restaurants, all of them very different from the original. Today the Bartolotta group includes places like Lake Park Bistro, Bacchus and Mr. B's Steakhouse. If price is no object, try one of the special seasonal white truffle dinners at Bacchus or a black truffle dinner at the Bistro. Both restaurants also have exceptional wine lists. Bartolotta shows little sign of slowing down. 2010 saw the opening of Harbor House, a joint venture with Michael Cudahy. More recently he opened the Rumpus Room, a gastropub offering 150 craft beers. What will be next on the Bartolotta horizon? (J.B.)