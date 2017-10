The Knick

1030 E. Juneau Ave.

414-272-0011

www.theknickrestaurant.com

The Knick provides everything you could want in a historic boutique hotel's restaurant, including charm, location and convenience. Its eclectic menu features loads of salads, inspired burgers and a nice variety of fish dishes, as well as a diet-busting Sunday brunch and a kitchen that's open until midnight. The service and décor are terrific, too. (L.K.)

