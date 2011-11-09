Lake Park Bistro
3133 E. Newberry Blvd.
414-962-6300
The elegantly designed pavilion in Lake Park, perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, has incomparable views that no Milwaukee restaurant can match. The largely French menu lives up to the reputation of that national cuisine. Dinners can get expensive, but lunches are more modestly priced and the Sunday, off-the-menu brunch with selection of starters, entrees and desserts is one of the city's best. The wine list is long. (D.L.)
Runners-up French Restaurant:
Chez Jacques
Coquette Café
Runners-up Restaurant With a View:
Harbor House
Roots
Runners-up Romantic Restaurant:
Pasta Tree
Sanford