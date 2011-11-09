Lanny B. Hale, M.D.
Hale Vision Laser and Implant Center
20350 Watertower Blvd. #200, Brookfield
262-789-9029
There's no doubt that Dr. Lanny Hale is a skilled LASIK surgeon. But he and his staff are also skilled at making squeamish patients feel comfortable about the procedure. They provide the total package any prospective client is looking for, starting with an in-depth screening consultation and ending months later with follow-up sessions to check on the client's post-LASIK vision. (L.K.)
Runners-up:
Dr. Allen—LasikPlus
Dr. Foote