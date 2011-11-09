Lanny B. Hale, M.D.

Hale Vision Laser and Implant Center

20350 Watertower Blvd. #200, Brookfield

262-789-9029

www.halevision.com

There's no doubt that Dr. Lanny Hale is a skilled LASIK surgeon. But he and his staff are also skilled at making squeamish patients feel comfortable about the procedure. They provide the total package any prospective client is looking for, starting with an in-depth screening consultation and ending months later with follow-up sessions to check on the client's post-LASIK vision. (L.K.)

