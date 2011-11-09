Although it's been more than a decade since his Herculean efforts to produce an indie in Milwaukee were documented in American Movie, Mark Borchardt remains a hometown favorite among local filmmakers. He was able to translate his American Movie fame into appearances on David Letterman and movie acting roles, most recently in Modus Operandi and Hamlet A.D.D. His latest horror genre effort, Scare Me, is still in production and probably dogged by the same financial and logistical challenges documented in American Movie. Fewer know that he's also a good short story writer. (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Ashley Altadonna

Arthur Ircink