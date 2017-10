Oakland Gyros

Multiple locations

The original Oakland Gyros benefited from its location near the UW-Milwaukee campus and on the same block as a popular student bar, Axel's. It's nothing fancy, but it offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices and served up quickly. The formula was so successful that Oakland Gyros has replicated itself on the South Side with name and menu intact. (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Apollo Cafe

Golden Gyros