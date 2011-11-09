×

Sil's

1801 E. North Ave.

414-225-9365

www.silsminidonuts.com



Doughnuts don't come any fresher than they do at Sil's, a small drive-thru stand at the corner of North and Oakland avenues that serves up piping-hot bags of puffy, airy mini-doughnuts, coated in either powdered sugar or cinnamon and sugar. A buck-fifty gets you a snack-sized bag of six; the $3 bags of 12 are big enough to share with a friend on your walk to the next bar. Sil's has only been around for a few years, but it's already hard to imagine the neighborhood's drinking district without it. (E.R.)



Runners-up:

Krispy Kreme

National Bakery