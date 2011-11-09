Small Animal Hospital

2340 N. Newhall St.

414-276-0701

www.smallanimalhospitalllc.com

Doctors Pam Geiken and Diane Bennetts cleaned up a blighted city property and built this cozy, well-designed pet clinic where the many cats and dogs in my life have received superior care. Everyone from receptionists to vets is sympathetic and respectful. Affection is lavished on the animals and medical advice is honest. When I had to have a beloved dog put down, it could not have been handled with greater sensitivity. I am forever grateful. (J.S.)

Runners-up:

Shorewood Animal Hospital

Cat Doctor