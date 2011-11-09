Streetza Pizza

414-215-0021

www.streetza.com

Perhaps it only makes sense that a pizza place on wheels would have more adventurous offerings than most of its stationary competitors, but where else in Milwaukee could you find a slice of pizza with a full crab leg on it, or a Nutella-smothered s'mores pizza for dessert? Since 2008, Streetza Pizza has been serving slices both exotic and familiar—many of them making clever use of local ingredients—at just about every outdoor festival, concert or block party worth attending, as well as delighting late-night bar-hoppers all over the city. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Satellite Crepes

El Rey