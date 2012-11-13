2012 Best of Milwaukee Winners

× Expand Photo by CJ Foeckler Model - Katelyn Berens

The Shepherd Express is proud to present the 22nd edition of the original, largest and most coveted Best of Milwaukee Readers' Choice Awards. There is no one better than the citizens of Milwaukee to select their favorite people and places throughout the city—and, once again, thousands of you responded to support your choices. The Shepherd wants to congratulate and than all of the winners and nominees for their efforts in making Milwaukee such a wonderful city.

2012 Categories

City Confidential

Food & Drink

Nightlife

Arts & Entertainment

Bought & Sold

Higher Education

Medical

Music

Real Estate

Retail Food

Services Rendered

Sports & Recreation