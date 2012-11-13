Services Rendered

Iron Horse Hotel
Bank
Chase
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
Associated Bank
US Bank
Body Piercing
Avant Garde
414-607-4068
7219 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
Runners-up:
Aztec Ink Tattoo
Body Ritual
Boutique Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel
888-543-4766
500 W. Florida St.
Runners-up:
Hotel Metro
County Clare
Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union
Multiple Locations
Milwaukee Metro: 262-796-4500
Runners-up:
UW Credit Union
Educators Credit Union
Doggy Day Care
Central Bark
Multiple Locations
414-347-9612 (Downtown)
Runners-up:
Animal Campus
Bay View Bark
Dry Cleaner
Natural Cleaners
414-431-0932
411 E. Buffalo St.
Runners-up:
Alpha Cleaners
One Hour Martinizing
Financial Institution to Get a Business Loan
Associated Bank
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
Educators Credit Union
Pyramax
Financial Institution to Get a Home Mortgage
Educators Credit Union
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
Associated Bank
Landmark Credit Union
Financial Institution to Open a Checking Account
Landmark Credit Union
Multiple Locations
Milwaukee Metro: 262-796-4500
Runners-up:
Wells Fargo
BMO Harris Bank
Gym
Wisconsin Athletic Club
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
Planet Fitness
YMCA
Hair Salon—Men's
Stag Barbershop
414-489-7824
3064 S. Delaware Ave.
Runners-up:
Groom for Men
The Establishment
Hair Salon—Women's
Beauty
414-276-5054
1633 N. Farwell Ave.
Runners-up:
Erik of Norway
The Cutting Group
Hotel Rooms
The Iron Horse Hotel
888-543-4766
500 W. Florida St.
Runners-up:
Hotel Metro
Pfister Hotel
Internet Provider
AT&T U-verse
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
Time Warner Cable
Milwaukee PC
Lawyer—Bankruptcy
Bruce A. Lanser
262-522-2280
Tower Executive Office Building
N14 W24200 Tower Place, Suite 201, Waukesha
Runners-up:
Blommer Peterman, S.C.
Jennifer Herzog
Lawyer—Criminal Defense
Craig Mastantuono
414-286-4462
866-645-2558
817 N. Marshall St.
www.milwaukeecriminallawyers.com
Runners-up:
Michael H. Kopp
David Geraghty
Lawyer—Divorce
Bruce Peckerman
414-271-9300
920 E. Mason St.
Runners-up:
Tom St. John
Michael Sanger
Lawyer—Personal Injury
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
414-223-4800
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1100
Runners-up:
David Gruber
Samster, Konkel & Safran
Massage Therapist
Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Spa)
414-425-8489
6122 S. 108th St., Hales Corners
Runners-up:
Jamie Carlson
Megan at Glow Salon & Spa
Mobile Service Provider
Verizon Wireless
Multiple Locations
Runners-up:
US Cellular
AT&T Wireless
Spa
Glow Salon & Spa
414-727-4569
765 N. Jackson St.
Runners-up:
Neroli Salon & Spa
Azana Salon and Spa
Tattoo Parlor
Moving Shadow Ink
414-321-0122
4328 W. Forest Home Ave.
Runners-up:
Body Ritual
Solid State
Veterinarian
The Cat Doctor, S.C.
414-272-2287
236 N. Water St.
Runners-up:
Small Animal Hospital
St. Paul Veterinary Clinic
Yoga
Bikram Yoga
Multiple Locations
414-264-9642 (Downtown)
Runners-up:
CYGA Cycling + Yoga
Invivo Wellness