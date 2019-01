Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Sports & Recreation

× Expand Lake Park

Favorite Brewcity Bruiser

Winner: Becky the Butcher Runners-Up: Grace Killy Latina Heat Milwaukee’s Breast

Favorite Milwaukee Brewers Player

Photo Credit: Kirsten Schmitt/Brewers

Winner: Christian Yelich Runners-Up: Ryan Braun Lorenzo Cain Josh Hader

Favorite Milwaukee Bucks Player

Winner: Giánnis Antetokoúnmpo Runners-Up: Donte DiVincenzo John Henson Khris Middleton

Favorite Green Bay Packers Player

Winner: Aaron Rodgers Runners-Up: Davante Adams Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Randall Cobb Mason Crosby Clay Matthews

Golf Course

Winner: Erin Hills Golf Course Runners-Up: Brown Deer Park Golf Course Dretzka Park Golf Course Grant Park Golf Course Whitnall Park Golf Course

Mini Golf Course

Winner: Moorland Road Golf Center Runners-Up: Loggers Park Sports Complex Mulligan’s Mini Golf & Driving Range Nine Below Swing Time Germantown

Paddlesports—Rent or Buy

Milwaukee Kayak Company Runners-Up: Clear Water Outdoor Lakeshore Paddle Sport Rentals Nomad Boardsports Sherper’s

Milwaukee Public Park

Lake Park

Winner: Lake Park Runners-Up: Estabrook Park Grant Park Humboldt Park

Sports Talk Radio

Winner: 620AM, WTMJ Runners-Up: 105.7FM, WSSP 540AM, WAUK 920AM, WOKY

Wisconsin Ski Hill

Winner: Little Switzerland Runners-Up: Devil’s Head Resort Granite Peak Sunburst Winter Sports Park

<< Back to all Best of Milwaukee 2018 Categories