Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Milwaukee Music

Milwaukee Music

Acoustic Musician

Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas is a cellist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra but he is also a co-founder of MusiConnect, which brings music to people in safe spaces during this pandemic. The concerts are free and typically done in driveways of people’s homes. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Catelyn Picco Jake Williams Matt Davies

Alt Country

Bella Cain

Few groups in Milwaukee’s music scene operate to the scale of country band Bella Cain. In a normal year, the band plays over 100 shows, with regularly touring production crew as a full-fledged unit. The band’s sound has gradually started to incorporate original material, transforming the once cover-only band into new territory. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Rat Bath Rebel Grace Richie Allen The Midnight Purchase

Bluegrass Band

The Whiskeybelles

Purists may scoff at characterizing the Whiskeybelles as a Bluegrass band. With music based in traditional country, the female trio are familiar faces at local outdoor festivals. Sure, all bands faced challenges during the pandemic but Whiskeybelles guitarist-vocalist Chrissy Dzioba Clobes became a mother of twins and had weathered carpal tunnel surgery. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists: Chicken Wire Empire The MilBillies Thriftones

Blues Band

Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective

Playing for the love of the music, the quintet adds piano and Hammond organ sounds to Alison Helf Ryan’s vocals. MBRC’s solid grooves appeal to fans of high caliber blues and rock, as their energetic State Fair shows demonstrate. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Altered Five Blues Band Blues Disciples Tweed

Club DJ

DJ Shawna

DJ Shawna has evolved over the past several years, picking up plenty of high-profile gigs, such as the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks as well as a Pridefest fixture. There’s good reason for that as well, as she looks to incorporate Milwaukee music into her open-format sets and get crowds moving no matter what the occasion. (Allen Halas)

Finalists DJ Kenny Perez DJ King James Mr. New York

Cover / Tribute Band

Failure to Launch

FTL has been a Cover Band Finalist for a number of years and given their high energy performances, audiences keep coming back for more. They do it all: country, pop, dance, hip-hop, rock—music for every generation. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: FM Rodeo Smart Mouth The Now

Electronic Artist

Immortal Girlfriend

The duo of brothers Kevin and William Bush continue to push themselves and the subgenre of chillwave music to Milwaukee’s masses. With a sound that feels like the chase scene in a cool indie movie, Immortal Girlfriend have quickly become one of Milwaukee’s most buzzed about bands. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: LUXI Moonbow Ronco

Folk Band

The Midnight Purchase

Led by songwriter Orlando Pena, whose story dates back to woodshedding at an Illinois goat farm, the Midnight Purchase is a young Americana band whose sound is wise being their years. After a winter break for family and holiday time they are slated for more recording. (Blaine Schulz)

Finalists: Chris Haise Band Thriftones

Jazz Combo

We Six

The resident faculty ensemble of the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, the long-running sextet includes some of Milwaukee’s most acclaimed jazz musicians. They released an album, Vivid Dreams, performed with Phil Woods and Brian Lynch and conduct music education workshops. (Frank Grey)

Finalists: Ellen Winters Group J. Ryan Trio The Carlos Adames Group

Metal Band

snag.

Merging the sounds of post-hardcore and conventional metal with environmentally themed content, snag. deliver outward angst to the world at every opportunity. The band’s album Death Doula has earned them national acclaim as one of the next big acts in screamo. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Conniption Illusion of Fate Sam McCullough

Music Producer

Vincent Van Great

Vincent Van Great has evolved greatly in his time around Milwaukee music. From producer to performer, hip hop to R&B, Van Great has touched on it all. His Troublemakers EP alongside songstress Amanda Huff is certainly a local highlight for 2021. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Moonbow Rizzy B SpaceCrime

Polka Band

The Squeezettes

Anchored by Mike Chaltrey’s distinct sousaphone and drummer-vocalist Michael Eells; driven by the twin Baldoni accordions of Linda Mueller (lead accordion) and Pamela Scesniak (rhythm accordion), this polka-inspired group blends humor and tradition. Where else but Milwaukee would you find such a high-energy band fronted by ex-burlesque chanteuse-turned-old-school torch singer, Chanel le Meaux? (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Copperbox November Criminals The Happy Schnapps Combo Val Sigal

Rap / Hip Hop Artist

B.U.

A combination producer/emcee, B.U., short for Better Understanding, can be lethal on the microphone when given the opportunity. Citing influences from a variety of genres, his emotional delivery commands attention. The Blackworld Music Group head is sure to make you remember his name. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Browns Crew Ernie Z Gego y Nony

Rock Band

Tigera

There seems to be a definite personal chemistry that make this young band go, as evidenced by the short documentary video behind their song “Moment Maker.” They’ve also released a new tune “Every Other Day,” just in time for Christmas. If guitarist Ben Koshick’s name sounds familiar, his family tree leads back to Jack Koshick and the Odd Rock Café. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Sam McCullough Wonderful Bluffer Xposed 4Heads

Vocalist - Female

Amanda Huff

As a solo act, part of the duo You Win!!! or on her 2021 collaboration EP with Vincent Van Great, Amanda Huff can win you over with her powerful vocal range. Her bellowing vocals wash over any audience she’s performed for, with raw talent and a flare for the dramatic that are unforgettable. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: B~Free Valerie Lighthart Ashley Patin (Smart Mouth)

Vocalist - Male

Adam Fettig fmrodeo.net

Known as the voice and guitarist for country band FM Rodeo, Adam Fettig is well-known musician at many local area clubs, pubs and universities. Check out his next shows—solo and with the band—when he’s in town. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Steven Binko Austin Riche (Smart Mouth) Jü