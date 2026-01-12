Best of Milwaukee 2025 Winners: Locally-Owned Restaurant

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

African Restaurant

Immy's African Cuisine

immysafricancuisine.com

From pounded African yam fufu to smoked jerked chicken to goat curry to vegan egusi, Chef/owner Immy Kaggwa delights in bringing her wonderful African and Caribbean fare to Milwaukee's East Side. (Ben Slowey)

Bagels

Allie Boys Bagelry & Luncheonette

allieboysmke.com

The bitten bagel sign marks the spot. Milwaukee was once bereft of good bagels, but Allie Boys has helped to fill the gap. Take and go or stay in the comfortable setting for coffee and marvel over the long list of schmears. Service is fast and friendly. (David Luhrssen)

Bar Food

Camino

caminomke.com

When it comes to bar food, Camino comes up a winner with its mix of classic and contemporary dishes to accompany all those beverages. Try the cabbage pierogi or the chorizo chili for starters. And then move on to house sausages (ask about the banger of the month), wings, sandwiches, and of course, dessert. (Harry Cherkinian)

Barbecue/Mac & Cheese /Ribs

Double B’s BBQ

doublebs.com

Double B’s BBQ makes it a triple win with its barbecue and homemade mac and cheese. The BB Platters feature everything a true carnivore savors. Name your meat and you can have it smoked. The baby back ribs are rubbed down with a special house blend and smoked over a hickory fire. Platters come with a choice of one side. So, what a great way to also try the winning mac and cheese and get the twofer together. (Harry Cherkinian)

Breakfast/Brunch

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern

unclewolfies.com

Winning in both the Breakfast and Brunch categories, Uncle Wolfie’s, in homage to their Miller tied house roots, affirms that beer goes with breakfast! Also known for their cocktails and mimosas, both the Brewer’s Hill and Downtown locations offer a vibrant dining experience. Uncle Wolfie’s elaborates on breakfast classics, offering hangover cures like the popular breakfast poutine, a la carte bites such as johnny cakes, and sweet plates like the paw-paw French toast. (Julia Watt)

Buffet

Maharajah

maharajahrestaurants.com

The East Side restaurant has offered the city’s longest running Indian buffet. Since 1997, Maharajah has treated customers to a varied array of superb choices, including tandoori chicken and vegetarian options. The full bar includes Indian beers. The buffet is served 11:30-3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday (Maharajah is closed Tuesday). Stop by some night for dinner. (David Luhrssen)

Burgers/Ice Cream-Frozen Custard Stand

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

kopps.com

Burgers and custard all in the same place—the perfect combo. The KRK Burger has all the main toppings plus fried onion, cheese, bacon, more cheese, raw onion, a spicy mayo mix and more. But it’s oh so important to leave plenty of room for that delicious custard. Wait in anticipation for the ever-changing daily flavors. It’s so easy to come back again and again to try them all. Obviously, SE readers agree. (Harry Cherkinian)

Burrito

Cafe Corazon

corazonmilwaukee.com

Burritos are that top choice at Cafe Corazon and it’s easy to see why. Choices like the (grilled) Salmon Burrito and the Wet Burrito (smothered in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce) are a great way to sample CC’s winning burritos. But if you really wanna kick things up, there’s the Best Burrito featuring pork pibil, a Yucatán-style Mexican dish featuring slow-roasted pork in achiote paste and bitter orange juice. Oh yeah! (Harry Cherkinian)

Caribbean Restaurant

Cubanitas

getbianchini.com

Cubanitas is a great way to ride the soft tropical breezes of the Caribbean inside while battling the typical Wisconsin winter weather outside. 1n 2018 the Downtown favorite added a second location in Oak Creek’s Drexel Town Square. (Harry Cherkinian)

Central/South American Restaurant

Chef Paz Restaurant

chefpaz.com

Chef Maritza Paz has brought her love and expertise for her native Peruvian cooking to Milwaukee and clearly her cuisine is a big winner. Along with beef and chicken empanadas and ceviche there’s unique dishes like Lomo Salgado, sautéed steak with a fried egg on top served with sweet plantains. There’s also vegetarian dishes and even a kids’ menu. But do save room for dessert. Chef Paz brings her own Peruvian touches to Tres Leches (sponge cake a mixture of three milks) and Arroz con Leche (creamy rice pudding). (Harry Cherkinian)

Cheap Eats

Ian's Pizza

ianspizza.com

Hand-tossed NY-style pizza, open late and affordable with a rotating menu of creatively delicious slices at its three Milwaukee locations—2035 E. North Ave. on the East Side, 146 E. Juneau Ave. Downtown and 5300 W. Bluemound Ave. in Story Hill. (Ben Slowey)

Chef/Food Truck/Gluten-Free Friendly Restaurant/Pizzeria-Wood-Fired Oven

Flour Girl & Flame/Chef Dana

flourgirlandflame.com

This LGBTQ+ women-owned pizzeria in West Allis serves wood-fired pies in a rustic setting, sourcing ingredients from queer, POC and women growers, producers and farmers. What started during the Covid quarantine as a mobile trailer by chef and owner Dana Spandet became a brick-and-mortar restaurant in just one year. (Ben Slowey)

Chicken Sandwich

Crafty Cow

craftycowwi.com

A tender, fried chicken breast topped with broccoli stem slaw for a crisp crunch, dill pickles for a splash of acidity and Chipotle aioli for just a tickle of warmth, served on a lightly sweet cornbread bun, Crafty Cow’s “Fancy Chicken Sandwich” elevates the basics while still being t-shirt appropriate. Spice lovers can ask for it “Nashville Hot.” Order it with waffle fries. Ask for extra napkins. (Caroline Dannecker)

Chicken Wings

TomKen’s Bar & Grill

tomkensbar.com

When it comes to what makes a chicken wing great, opinions are as varied as all the different types of sauces and accompaniments that surround these meaty morsels. But clearly everyone agrees that TomKen’s has the best of the bunch. Get ‘em grilled or battered, boneless or bone-in, dry rub, mild, medium or hot. Just remember: no matter how many you order here, it will never be enough! So just go ahead and order more. (Harry Cherkinian)

Chinese

DanDan

dandanmke.com

Co-Founders Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite take Asian fusion cuisine and serve it up in a stylish yet relaxed setting right in the heart of Milwaukee’s Third Ward. From dim sum and dumplings to the ever popular DanDan Noodles (ground pork with chili oil), it’s all there—and a whole lot more. (Harry Cherkinian)

Coffee Shop

Stone Creek

stonecreekcoffee.com

Local roaster and café chain Stone Creek Coffee is committed to ethical coffee-making practices from roast to brew, evidenced by their B-corps status, employee ownership model and continuous environmental efforts. Among their nine locations across the greater Milwaukee area, the self-proclaimed coffee geeks at Stone Creek offer a rotating array of events such as tours, tastings and classes, also running a “Learning Lab” blog for fellow coffee geeks. (Julia Watt)

Donuts

National Bakery & Deli

nationalbaking.com

With locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Greendale, National Bakery & Deli has been a go-to for delicious sandwiches, cakes, breads, pastries and the like since 1925. This year, the bakery celebrated its 100th anniversary! (Ben Slowey)

Family-Friendly Restaurant/Fish Fry/Fried Cheese Curds/Place to Eat Along/Restaurant Service

Lakefront Brewery

lakefrontbrewery.com

As one of Milwaukee's best-known breweries, Lakefront Brewery attracts more than 80,000 people a year for its tours alone. The fun, friendly environment feels like peak Midwest hospitality, serving quintessential Wisconsin comfort food like the fish fry and cheese curds at its very best. (Ben Slowey)

Farm to Table Restaurant

Odd Duck

oddduckrestaurant.com

There’s a very good reason why Odd Duck scores big with the voting foodies: its ever-changing, eclectic and innovative menu: Chili crisp devilled eggs, lamb and potato pierogi, wood-fired za’atar Bread with muhammarah and create-your-own charcuterie boards. The creative cocktails are just as inviting. (Harry Cherkinian)

Fine Dining/Romantic Restaurant

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

barolottas.com

Perched on a bluff with gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, it’s easy to understand how this Bartolotta restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere for romance along with outstanding French inspired food. (Harry Cherkinian)

French Restaurant

Le Reve Patisserie and Café

lerevecafe.com

French food at its finest and a menu guaranteed to have you speaking French in no time. The menu is extensive and easy to follow. And if your motto in life is, “eat dessert first,” then look no further. (Harry Cherkinian)

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Yo Mama!

yomamagoodness.com

You say “yogurt.” I say, “Yo Mama!” But the true pronunciation of this creamy, cold concoction is “froyo.” (That’s short for “frozen yogurt”). But most important are all those flavors of the day: Cake Batter, Tahitian Vanilla, Triple Decker Candy Bar. There’s even a dairy-free Mango Sorbet. Yet, plenty more to choose from. And according. To SE readers, it’s all good. (Harry Cherkinian)

Gelato Shop

Glorioso’s Italian Market

gloriosos.com

When brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso founded their market on Brady Street in 1946, they might not have realized that they were building a cornerstone for a Milwaukee institution. Still family-owned, Glorioso’s offers a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches as well as pasta, pizza, gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. (Sheila Julson)

German

Kegel’s Inn

kegelsinn.com

Kegel’s Inn is nearly 100 years old. So, you know they’re definitely doing things right with multiple generations. And with traditional fare like rouladen, goulash and sauerbraten as well as modern-day cuisine, including a vegan fishless fry, Kegel’s Inn will be around for another 100 years. (Harry Cherkinian)

Greek Restaurant/Kitchen Open After 10 P.M.

Oakland Gyros

oaklandgyros.com

One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants (East Side, South Side) offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. (David Luhrssen)

Hot Dog

The Vanguard

vanguardbar.com

This Bay View restaurant and bar brings an elevated approach to Milwaukee's beer-and-brat tradition, offering house-made sausages and shareables with vegan options as well as an extensive brew, cocktail, bourbon and whiskey list. (Ben Slowey)

Hotel Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

masonstreetgrill.com

Located in the Pfister Hotel on the main floor, Mason Street Grill is the classic place for steaks and other chophouse fare. Cooked on wood-fire grills, there’s plenty of other choices including fish, chicken and vegetarian options. (Harry Cherkinian)

Indian/Pakistani

Café India

cafeindia.mke

With locations in Bay View and Walker’s Point, Café India has become one of Milwaukee’s favorite restaurants for biryani and tandoori dishes, curries of all sorts and extensive choices for vegetarians. The Bay View café has a bar with an inventive drink menu. (David Luhrssen)

Irish Restaurant

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

countyclare-inn.com/irishpub

Back for another year, County Clare earns top billing for Best Irish Restaurant and Best Irish Pub. While of course patrons can split the G on a pint of Guinness, County Clare’s pub is well stocked with an assortment of Irish drafts, whiskeys, and warm boozy drinks. Their restaurant serves brunch and dinner, mingling Irish classics like bangers & mash and corned beef platters with local standbys, such as an excellent Friday fish fry. Enjoy live Irish music every Thursday and Friday. Sláinte! (Julia Watt)

Italian Restaurant

Santino’s Little Italy

santinoslittleitaly.com

Santino’s has a short menu of pasta dishes and a pleasing antipasti array. The Italian-made gas-wood oven bakes five pizza over fragrant cherry wood. Ingredients include the finest Italian flour and cheeses. The list of Italian wines is long, there are two Italian beers on tap, many unusual (for Milwaukee) liqueurs (including the essential fernet branca) and a roster of specialty cocktails. (David Luhrssen)

Japanese Restaurant/Ramen/Sushi

Hungry Sumo

hungrysumosushibar.com

This comfy Bay View sushi bar and Asian bistro serves beautifully and thoughtfully crafted Japanese cuisine accented by Chef Jif’s personal touches and exquisite flavors. (Ben Slowey)

Jewish/Kosher-Style

Benji’s Deli

benjisdelicandrestaurant.com

My family and I have been going for years to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. The classic diner counter, varied tables topped with condiments, staff who’ve been there forever, and artwork that has never changed (at least in my lifetime), make this place a Milwaukee staple. (Sandy Reitman)

Korean

Char’d

chardmke.com

This is the place for authentic Korean barbecue, start to finish. Dumplings, Bulgogi, it’s all here—and more. And for dessert? The Croiffle. Think croissant meets waffle with sugar powder and a scoop of ice cream. (Harry Cherkinian)

Louisiana/Southern/Soul Food

Maxie’s

maxiesmike.com

A triple winner in this year’s polls, it’s easy to see why. Maxie’s has been serving its southern style home cooking since 2007. Be it the Low Country style, Cajun or Creole, Maxie’s style is traditional slow cooked barbecue. And then there’s all those fresh oysters! (Harry Cherkinian)

Mediterranean Restaurant/Middle Eastern Restaurant

Lebnani House

lebnanihouseinc.com

Lebnani House sets a high standard for Middle Eastern dining in Milwaukee. The restaurant is spacious and airy, comfortably arranged with seating on chairs and booths. Service is friendly and swift. The menu is huge. The menu covers all major food groups. Of course, that Middle Eastern staple, lentil soup, is served, along with tabouleh, hot and cold mezza (appetizers). All meat is halal. (David Luhrssen)

Mexican

Botanas

botanasoriginal.com

Botanas has been serving up all manner of Mexican cuisine on Milwaukee’s South Side for over 20 years. Given its extensive menu, there’s always something else to try with each return visit. Experience the cactus salad (leaves minus the sharp stuff), enchilada soup and house specialties like the Mar Y Tierra (shrimp, chicken and steak sautéed in red wine on roasted tomatillo salsa). If you still have room for dessert, there’s the classic fried ice cream. (Harry Cherkinian)

New Restaurant (Opened in 2025)

St. Francis Brewery

st.francisbrewery.com

St. Francis Brewery is back. And with a beer-forward food menu and unique beers brewed in house, it also tops the list for New Bar. The beers on tap are reason alone to visit again and again. Try Uneven Sidewalk, a lager brewed with melon rind and honey, or Permit Pending, a pale ale featuring grapefruit and pine. Throw in some beer braised beef or beer can chicken, sit back, Dig in. And enjoy. (Harry Cherkinian)

Outdoor Dining

Barnacle Bud’s

barnaclebuds.com

Barnacle Bud’s is hidden among old warehouses and grain elevators and is filled with nautical charm. The main draw is a large wooden deck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. The menu offers casual fare—mainly sandwiches and a few seafood baskets. The Friday fish fry features catfish, smelt, cod and grouper. (David Luhrssen)

Pizza-Deep Dish

Fixture Pizza Pub

fixturepizza.com

Fixture’s menu has something for everyone. However. it’s that deep dish pizza that keeps them coming back and tops the Best of Milwaukee this year. With all the creative combinations and names, it’s fun to explore and try them all. Named for some local breweries and distilleries (Indeed Brewing Co., Great Lakes Distillery) all the more reason to order the matching beverage with its namesake pizza. That’s deep-dish amore! (Harry Cherkinian)

Pizzeria-Thin Crust

Zaffiro’s Pizza

zaffirospizza.com

Zaffiro’s Pizza has earned its winning reputation with thin, crispy crusts and classic Italian flavor. A longtime Milwaukee favorite, it serves everything from signature pizzas and tasty appetizers to burgers, sandwiches and timeless bar drinks. With its neon glow, dark cozy dining room and rich local history, Zaffiro’s delivers comfort and great food on every visit. (Sophia Hamdan)

Restaurant Open on Christmas Day

The Packing House

packinghousemke.com

Famous for its fish fry and its supper club menu and ambiance (as well as hosting live music), The Packing House is a family-run restaurant with a “from-scratch” kitchen and a selection of steaks, seafood, veal, chicken and more. Located near Mitchell Airport, the Packing House is a great place every night of the year. (David Luhrssen)

Sandwich

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

westallischeese.com

The popular café and cheese shop is a perennial winner for its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats. The café features signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese) and creative daily specials. (Sheila Julson)

Seafood Restaurant

St. Paul Fish Company

stpaulfish.com

If it’s fish you’re wanting, this is the place with every choice imaginable. The New England style boils are the newest addition to the menu, with your choice of lobster, crab or seafood. But the lobster roll is as good as its East Coast. versions. (Harry Cherkinian)

Soups

The Soup Market

thesoupmarket.com

The Soup Market offers a variety of tasty soups at three locations, South Shore and Brookfield Farmer’s Markets as well as Sendik’s Food Markets and over a dozen other retail spots. Daily selections include chicken noodle, chicken dumpling, a weekly featured chili and up to six featured soups, including at least one vegetarian soup every day. (Blaine Schultz)

Spanish Restaurant/Tapas (Small Plates)

La Merenda

lamerenda125.com

With a globally inspired menu that incorporates dishes from Central and South America, Europe, East and Southeast Asia as well as right here in Wisconsin, La Merenda is a marvelous farm-to-table dining experience located in Walker's Point. (Ben Slowey)

Steakhouse/Supper Club

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

If it’s classic steak and all the fixings you’re craving, then pay a visit to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. From the baked French onion soup and shrimp cocktail to every type of steak imaginable, this steakhouse has it all. (Harry Cherkinian)

Sub Sandwich

Cousins Subs

cousinssubs.com

Hard to imagine now, but when Cousins opened in the early ‘70s, submarine sandwiches were considered exotic in Milwaukee. Cousins helped popularize them and with more than a dozen Milwaukee area locations, the chain continues to set the standard for subs in our town. (David Luhrssen)

Taco

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

guanajuatorestaurant.com

Guanajuato wins Milwaukee’s Best Taco! For nearly two decades, owners Julio and Carolina Lopez have offered endless options of Mexican specialties, perhaps best known for their array of humble and authentic tacos. Mix and match tacos to your heart’s content or try a pair of tacos with rice and beans for their daily $10 lunch special. (Julia Watt)

Thai Restaurant

Thai-namite

Www.thai-namite.com

This is as close to classic Thai food you can get short of visiting the country. It’s all here from curries and stir-fried rice and noodles to sushi and sashimi (Harry Cherkinian)

Vegan-Friendly Restaurant/Vegetarian Friendly Restaurant

Twisted Plants

twistedplants.om

Twisted Plants satisfies vegans as well as omnivores with their 100-percent plant-based burgers, sandwiches and sides. (Sheila Julson)

Vietnamese Restaurant

Huế Asian Kitchen

huebayview.square.site

Located in Bay View, Huế offers a menu of traditional Vietnamese and inspired Asian cuisine—including a fish fry—that will satisfy rice lovers, noodle lovers, carnivores and vegans. The pho is a delicious classic but don’t overlook the banh xeo or the curries. Dine-in and enjoy décor that celebrates modern Vietnam and matches the colorful cuisine. (Caroline Dannecker)

Wine List

Story Hill BKC

storyhillbke.com

Story Hill BKC is well known for its extraordinary food. But it’s the affordable wine list that’s just as impressive. Glasses run from $9 to $12. Full bottles range from $36 to $48. But it’s what’s inside those bottles that counts. Reds. Whites. Sparkling. Sip and sup. (Harry Cherkinian)