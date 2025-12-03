Best of Milwaukee 2025: Body, Mind & Spirit Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Body, Mind & Spirit for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Acupuncturist
- Milwaukee Community Acupuncture *Winner*
- A Right Path to Wellness
- Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
- Carrie Murphy
- MKE MindBody Wellness
Alternative Medical Clinic
- MKE MindBody Wellness *Winner*
- A Right Path to Wellness
- Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center
- Thrive Holistic Medicine
Boutique Fitness
- Healium HIIT *Winner*
- Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield
- Pole Factory MKE
- Toned Body Fitness
Crossfit-Style Gym
- BrewCity CrossFit *Winner*
- Badger CrossFit
- Dropout
GYM
- Wisconsin Athletic Club *Winner*
- Badger CrossFit
- Brew Fitness
- Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield
Massage Therapist
- Marylisa Ayala *Winner*
- Kate Lennartz - Tiger Guide Healing
- Kristen Uribe
- Lovely Salon and Spa
Personal Trainer
- Christian Rosado Garcia at Toned Body Fitness *Winner*
- Alex Feavel
- Joe Bruno
- Rajah Shah
Pilates Studio
- Afterglow MKE *Winner*
- Body Language Pilates
- Embody Yoga
- Flying Squirrel Pilates
Reiki Studio
- Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*
- A Right Path to Wellness
- Allah Mode
- Lovely Salon and Spa
Spa
- Pfister WELL Spa + Salon *Winner*
- Bloom Skin Spa
- Ever Beautiful Skin Wellness Studio
- Lovely Salon and Spa
Yoga Studio
- Healium Hot Yoga *Winner*
- Collective Flow
- Tribal Yoga School
- Yoga by Analisia