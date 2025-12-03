Best of Milwaukee 2025: Body, Mind & Spirit Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Body, Mind & Spirit for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Acupuncturist

  • Milwaukee Community Acupuncture *Winner*
  • A Right Path to Wellness
  • Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
  • Carrie Murphy
  • MKE MindBody Wellness

Alternative Medical Clinic

  • MKE MindBody Wellness *Winner*
  • A Right Path to Wellness
  • Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center
  • Thrive Holistic Medicine

Boutique Fitness

  • Healium HIIT *Winner*
  • Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield
  • Pole Factory MKE
  • Toned Body Fitness

Crossfit-Style Gym

  • BrewCity CrossFit *Winner*
  • Badger CrossFit
  • Dropout

GYM

  • Wisconsin Athletic Club *Winner*
  • Badger CrossFit
  • Brew Fitness
  • Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield

Massage Therapist

  • Marylisa Ayala *Winner*
  • Kate Lennartz - Tiger Guide Healing
  • Kristen Uribe
  • Lovely Salon and Spa

Personal Trainer

  • Christian Rosado Garcia at Toned Body Fitness *Winner*
  • Alex Feavel
  • Joe Bruno
  • Rajah Shah

Pilates Studio

  • Afterglow MKE *Winner*
  • Body Language Pilates
  • Embody Yoga
  • Flying Squirrel Pilates

Reiki Studio

  • Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*
  • A Right Path to Wellness
  • Allah Mode
  • Lovely Salon and Spa

Spa

  • Pfister WELL Spa + Salon *Winner*
  • Bloom Skin Spa
  • Ever Beautiful Skin Wellness Studio
  • Lovely Salon and Spa

Yoga Studio

  • Healium Hot Yoga *Winner*
  • Collective Flow
  • Tribal Yoga School
  • Yoga by Analisia