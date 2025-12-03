Best of Milwaukee 2025: Body, Mind & Spirit Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Body, Mind & Spirit for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Acupuncturist

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture *Winner*

A Right Path to Wellness

Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates

Carrie Murphy

MKE MindBody Wellness

Alternative Medical Clinic

MKE MindBody Wellness *Winner*

A Right Path to Wellness

Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center

Thrive Holistic Medicine

Boutique Fitness

Healium HIIT *Winner*

Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield

Pole Factory MKE

Toned Body Fitness

Crossfit-Style Gym

BrewCity CrossFit *Winner*

Badger CrossFit

Dropout

GYM

Wisconsin Athletic Club *Winner*

Badger CrossFit

Brew Fitness

Burn Boot Camp - Brookfield

Massage Therapist

Marylisa Ayala *Winner*

Kate Lennartz - Tiger Guide Healing

Kristen Uribe

Lovely Salon and Spa

Personal Trainer

Christian Rosado Garcia at Toned Body Fitness *Winner*

Alex Feavel

Joe Bruno

Rajah Shah

Pilates Studio

Afterglow MKE *Winner*

Body Language Pilates

Embody Yoga

Flying Squirrel Pilates

Reiki Studio

Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*

A Right Path to Wellness

Allah Mode

Lovely Salon and Spa

Spa

Pfister WELL Spa + Salon *Winner*

Bloom Skin Spa

Ever Beautiful Skin Wellness Studio

Lovely Salon and Spa

Yoga Studio