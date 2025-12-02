Best of Milwaukee 2025: Bought & Sold Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Bought & Sold for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Antique Store

Antiques on Pierce *Winner*

BC Modern

Good Land Antiques

Mid-Century Meow

Third Point of View

Appliance Store

Grand Appliance Greenfield *Winner*

Grand Appliance Glendale

Milwaukee Appliance

Ritzman Appliance

Auto Dealership - Domestic

Boucher Buick-GMC *Winner*

Ewald Ford

Heiser

Auto Dealership - Import

Sommer's Subaru *Winner*

Lexus of Brookfield

Reina International Auto

Auto Dealership - Preowned

Boucher Buick GMC *Winner*

John Amato Mitsubishi

Van Horn David Hobbs Honda

Bike Shop

Wheel & Sprocket *Winner*

South Shore Cyclery

The Bikesmiths

Truly Spoken

Board/Table Top Gaming Shop

Board Game Barrister *Winner*

HoneyBee Games

Old Guard Games

The Mana Vault MKE

Bookstore

Boswell Book Company *Winner*

Renaissance Books

Story Keepers Books

The Well Red Damsel: A Romance Bookstore

Boutique Clothing

Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*

Mainstream Boutique Milwaukee

Ultratwist Vintage

Carpet/Fine Rugs

Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets *Winner*

Best Capet Inc.

Carpets Galore

Shabahang Rugs - Waukesha

CBD Retail Shop

Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*

Canni Hemp

Puffin Pass

TerraSol

Clothing - Children's

BlackBear Children's Boutique *Winner*

Little Geese Shop

Little Monsters

Lyss + Littles

Clothing - Men's

MODA3 *Winner*

Harleys Co.

Milworks

Omen Subculture Clothing and Accessories

Say Werd

Clothing - Women's

Plume *Winner*

Boho Luxe Boutique

Lela

Comic Book Store

Lion's Tooth *Winner*

Collector's Edge Comics

Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear

Be Spectacled *Winner*

414 Eyes

Eyes on the Lake

Metro Eye

Milwaukee Eye Care

Fashion Accessories

Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*

Atypic Gallery

Cival Collective

OMEN Subculture Clothing and Accessories

Fine Jewelry Store

Cival Collective *Winner*

A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

C3 Designs

Tobin Jewelers

Flooring (Non-Carpet)

Stu's Flooring *Winner*

Carpets Galore

Straight Edge Flooring

Florist

414loral *Winner*

Belle Fiori

Flowers for Dreams

Parkway Floral

Furniture - NEW

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*

Penny Mustard Furnishings

Stenhafels - Oak Creek

Stone House Collective

Furniture - RESTORED

Mid-Century Meow *Winner*

Home Again in Riverwest

Rustic Rehabs

Spectre Vintage

Garden Center

Stein's Garden & Home *Winner*

Bayside Garden Center

Minor's Garden Center, Inc.

Plant Land

Gift Shop

Milwaukee Makers Marketplace *Winner*

Angelic Roots - Oak Creek

Fischberger's Variety

Ursa

Hardware Store

Bliffert Hardware *Winner*

Ace Hardware - Lisbon Ave.

Ace Hardware - Wauwatosa

Elliot Ace Hardware

Head Shop

Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*

Blue on Greenfield

Pipe Dreams

Puffin Pass

Lighting Showroom

BBC Lighting *Winner*

Brass Light Gallery

Ferguson Brookfield

Luce Lighting and Design

Mattress Store

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*

Milwaukee Mattress Firm

Steinhafels

Verlo

Motorcycle Dealership

House of Harley-Davidson *Winner*

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson

Southeast Sales Powersports

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instruments Store

Cream City Music *Winner*

Brass Bell Music Store

Wade's Guitar Shop

White House of Music

New Retail Store (Opened in 2025)

Cultural Cloth *Winner*

ECO MKE Refillery

Little Geese Shop

Puffin Pass

Novelty/Variety Store

American Science & Surplus *Winner*

Fischberger's Variety

Mixed Bag MKE

Winkie's

Puffin Pass

Pet Retail Store

Bark N Scratch Outpost *Winner*

Mac's Pet Depot

Pet Supplies Plus

Skilos: A Family Pet Store

Record Store

Rushmore Records *Winner*

Irving Place Records

Lilliput Records

Record Head

Shoe Store

Stan's Shoes *Winner*

Allen-Edmonds

Olde Towne Cobbler

Shoo - Third Ward

Tire Store

Mr. P's Tires *Winner*

F&F Tire

Ray Tann

Vape Shop

Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*

Cents Cannabis Collective

Lakeview Vapor, Vape, Hookah, Cigar & Smoke

Puffin Pass

TerraSol

Vintage/Thrift Store