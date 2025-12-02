Best of Milwaukee 2025: Bought & Sold Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Bought & Sold for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Antique Store

  • Antiques on Pierce *Winner*
  • BC Modern
  • Good Land Antiques
  • Mid-Century Meow
  • Third Point of View

Appliance Store

  • Grand Appliance Greenfield *Winner*
  • Grand Appliance Glendale
  • Milwaukee Appliance
  • Ritzman Appliance

Auto Dealership - Domestic

  • Boucher Buick-GMC *Winner*
  • Ewald Ford
  • Heiser

Auto Dealership - Import

  • Sommer's Subaru *Winner*
  • Lexus of Brookfield
  • Reina International Auto

Auto Dealership - Preowned

  • Boucher Buick GMC *Winner*
  • John Amato Mitsubishi
  • Van Horn David Hobbs Honda

Bike Shop

  • Wheel & Sprocket *Winner*
  • South Shore Cyclery
  • The Bikesmiths
  • Truly Spoken

Board/Table Top Gaming Shop

  • Board Game Barrister *Winner*
  • HoneyBee Games
  • Old Guard Games
  • The Mana Vault MKE

Bookstore

  • Boswell Book Company *Winner*
  • Renaissance Books
  • Story Keepers Books
  • The Well Red Damsel: A Romance Bookstore

Boutique Clothing

  • Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*
  • Mainstream Boutique Milwaukee
  • Ultratwist Vintage

Carpet/Fine Rugs

  • Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets *Winner*
  • Best Capet Inc.
  • Carpets Galore
  • Shabahang Rugs - Waukesha

CBD Retail Shop

  • Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
  • Canni Hemp
  • Puffin Pass
  • TerraSol

Clothing - Children's

  • BlackBear Children's Boutique *Winner*
  • Little Geese Shop
  • Little Monsters
  • Lyss + Littles

Clothing - Men's

  • MODA3 *Winner*
  • Harleys Co.
  • Milworks
  • Omen Subculture Clothing and Accessories
  • Say Werd

Clothing - Women's

  • Plume *Winner*
  • Boho Luxe Boutique
  • Lela

Comic Book Store

  • Lion's Tooth *Winner*
  • Collector's Edge Comics
  • Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear

  • Be Spectacled *Winner*
  • 414 Eyes
  • Eyes on the Lake
  • Metro Eye
  • Milwaukee Eye Care

Fashion Accessories

  • Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*
  • Atypic Gallery
  • Cival Collective
  • OMEN Subculture Clothing and Accessories

Fine Jewelry Store

  • Cival Collective *Winner*
  • A Trio Jewelry Design Studio
  • C3 Designs
  • Tobin Jewelers

Flooring (Non-Carpet)

  • Stu's Flooring *Winner*
  • Carpets Galore
  • Straight Edge Flooring

Florist

  • 414loral *Winner*
  • Belle Fiori
  • Flowers for Dreams
  • Parkway Floral

Furniture - NEW

  • BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*
  • Penny Mustard Furnishings
  • Stenhafels - Oak Creek
  • Stone House Collective

Furniture - RESTORED

  • Mid-Century Meow *Winner*
  • Home Again in Riverwest
  • Rustic Rehabs
  • Spectre Vintage

Garden Center

  • Stein's Garden & Home *Winner*
  • Bayside Garden Center
  • Minor's Garden Center, Inc.
  • Plant Land

Gift Shop

  • Milwaukee Makers Marketplace *Winner*
  • Angelic Roots - Oak Creek
  • Fischberger's Variety
  • Ursa

Hardware Store

  • Bliffert Hardware *Winner*
  • Ace Hardware - Lisbon Ave.
  • Ace Hardware - Wauwatosa
  • Elliot Ace Hardware

Head Shop

  • Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
  • Blue on Greenfield
  • Pipe Dreams
  • Puffin Pass

Lighting Showroom

  • BBC Lighting *Winner*
  • Brass Light Gallery
  • Ferguson Brookfield
  • Luce Lighting and Design

Mattress Store

  • BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*
  • Milwaukee Mattress Firm
  • Steinhafels
  • Verlo

Motorcycle Dealership

  • House of Harley-Davidson *Winner*
  • Milwaukee Harley-Davidson
  • Southeast Sales Powersports
  • Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instruments Store

  • Cream City Music *Winner*
  • Brass Bell Music Store
  • Wade's Guitar Shop
  • White House of Music

New Retail Store (Opened in 2025)

  • Cultural Cloth *Winner*
  • ECO MKE Refillery
  • Little Geese Shop
  • Puffin Pass

New Retail Store (Opened in 2025)

  • Cultural Cloth *Winner*
  • ECO MKE Refillery
  • Little Geese Shop
  • Puffin Pass

Novelty/Variety Store

  • American Science & Surplus *Winner*
  • Fischberger's Variety
  • Mixed Bag MKE
  • Winkie's
  • Puffin Pass

Pet Retail Store

  • Bark N Scratch Outpost *Winner*
  • Mac's Pet Depot
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Skilos: A Family Pet Store

Record Store

  • Rushmore Records *Winner*
  • Irving Place Records
  • Lilliput Records
  • Record Head

Shoe Store

  • Stan's Shoes *Winner*
  • Allen-Edmonds
  • Olde Towne Cobbler
  • Shoo - Third Ward

Tire Store

  • Mr. P's Tires *Winner*
  • F&F Tire
  • Ray Tann

Vape Shop

  • Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
  • Cents Cannabis Collective
  • Lakeview Vapor, Vape, Hookah, Cigar & Smoke
  • Puffin Pass
  • TerraSol

Vintage/Thrift Store

  • BC Mordern *Winner*
  • Alive and Fine
  • Plume
  • Third Point of View