Best of Milwaukee 2025: Bought & Sold Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Bought & Sold for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Antique Store
- Antiques on Pierce *Winner*
- BC Modern
- Good Land Antiques
- Mid-Century Meow
- Third Point of View
Appliance Store
- Grand Appliance Greenfield *Winner*
- Grand Appliance Glendale
- Milwaukee Appliance
- Ritzman Appliance
Auto Dealership - Domestic
- Boucher Buick-GMC *Winner*
- Ewald Ford
- Heiser
Auto Dealership - Import
- Sommer's Subaru *Winner*
- Lexus of Brookfield
- Reina International Auto
Auto Dealership - Preowned
- Boucher Buick GMC *Winner*
- John Amato Mitsubishi
- Van Horn David Hobbs Honda
Bike Shop
- Wheel & Sprocket *Winner*
- South Shore Cyclery
- The Bikesmiths
- Truly Spoken
Board/Table Top Gaming Shop
- Board Game Barrister *Winner*
- HoneyBee Games
- Old Guard Games
- The Mana Vault MKE
Bookstore
- Boswell Book Company *Winner*
- Renaissance Books
- Story Keepers Books
- The Well Red Damsel: A Romance Bookstore
Boutique Clothing
- Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*
- Mainstream Boutique Milwaukee
- Ultratwist Vintage
Carpet/Fine Rugs
- Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets *Winner*
- Best Capet Inc.
- Carpets Galore
- Shabahang Rugs - Waukesha
CBD Retail Shop
- Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
- Canni Hemp
- Puffin Pass
- TerraSol
Clothing - Children's
- BlackBear Children's Boutique *Winner*
- Little Geese Shop
- Little Monsters
- Lyss + Littles
Clothing - Men's
- MODA3 *Winner*
- Harleys Co.
- Milworks
- Omen Subculture Clothing and Accessories
- Say Werd
Clothing - Women's
- Plume *Winner*
- Boho Luxe Boutique
- Lela
Comic Book Store
- Lion's Tooth *Winner*
- Collector's Edge Comics
- Lost World of Wonders
Eyewear
- Be Spectacled *Winner*
- 414 Eyes
- Eyes on the Lake
- Metro Eye
- Milwaukee Eye Care
Fashion Accessories
- Boho Luxe Boutique *Winner*
- Atypic Gallery
- Cival Collective
- OMEN Subculture Clothing and Accessories
Fine Jewelry Store
- Cival Collective *Winner*
- A Trio Jewelry Design Studio
- C3 Designs
- Tobin Jewelers
Flooring (Non-Carpet)
- Stu's Flooring *Winner*
- Carpets Galore
- Straight Edge Flooring
Florist
- 414loral *Winner*
- Belle Fiori
- Flowers for Dreams
- Parkway Floral
Furniture - NEW
- BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*
- Penny Mustard Furnishings
- Stenhafels - Oak Creek
- Stone House Collective
Furniture - RESTORED
- Mid-Century Meow *Winner*
- Home Again in Riverwest
- Rustic Rehabs
- Spectre Vintage
Garden Center
- Stein's Garden & Home *Winner*
- Bayside Garden Center
- Minor's Garden Center, Inc.
- Plant Land
Gift Shop
- Milwaukee Makers Marketplace *Winner*
- Angelic Roots - Oak Creek
- Fischberger's Variety
- Ursa
Hardware Store
- Bliffert Hardware *Winner*
- Ace Hardware - Lisbon Ave.
- Ace Hardware - Wauwatosa
- Elliot Ace Hardware
Head Shop
- Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
- Blue on Greenfield
- Pipe Dreams
- Puffin Pass
Lighting Showroom
- BBC Lighting *Winner*
- Brass Light Gallery
- Ferguson Brookfield
- Luce Lighting and Design
Mattress Store
- BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress *Winner*
- Milwaukee Mattress Firm
- Steinhafels
- Verlo
Motorcycle Dealership
- House of Harley-Davidson *Winner*
- Milwaukee Harley-Davidson
- Southeast Sales Powersports
- Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Musical Instruments Store
- Cream City Music *Winner*
- Brass Bell Music Store
- Wade's Guitar Shop
- White House of Music
Novelty/Variety Store
- American Science & Surplus *Winner*
- Fischberger's Variety
- Mixed Bag MKE
- Winkie's
- Puffin Pass
Pet Retail Store
- Bark N Scratch Outpost *Winner*
- Mac's Pet Depot
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Skilos: A Family Pet Store
Record Store
- Rushmore Records *Winner*
- Irving Place Records
- Lilliput Records
- Record Head
Shoe Store
- Stan's Shoes *Winner*
- Allen-Edmonds
- Olde Towne Cobbler
- Shoo - Third Ward
Tire Store
- Mr. P's Tires *Winner*
- F&F Tire
- Ray Tann
Vape Shop
- Knuckleheads Wellness *Winner*
- Cents Cannabis Collective
- Lakeview Vapor, Vape, Hookah, Cigar & Smoke
- Puffin Pass
- TerraSol
Vintage/Thrift Store
- BC Mordern *Winner*
- Alive and Fine
- Plume
- Third Point of View