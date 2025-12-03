Best of Milwaukee 2025: Home Improvement Winners and Finalists

×
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Home Improvement for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Architect
- Zimmerman Architectural Studios *Winner*
- Jason Korb
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
- Lex Design Group
- Meeteer Exteriors
Basement/Rec Room Remodeler
- LaBonte Construction *Winner*
- Allrite Total Basement Finishing
- Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
- Zimmerman Architectural Studios
Bathroom Remodeler
- LaBonte Construction *Winner*
- KL Construction
- Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
Closet Design
- Closets by Design - Milwaukee *Winner*
- Catron Design Haus
- KL Construction
- Kristin Burke Interiors
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
- Milwaukee Closet
Electrician
- Current Electric *Winner*
- Best Electric Service
- Dnesco Electric
- Kowalske Electric
- Triple T Electric
Garage Door Installation/Repair
- Geis Building Products *Winner*
- A1 Garage Door Service
- Briggs Overhead Door
- JD Griffith
Gutter Installation/Repair
- Weather Tight Corporation *Winner*
- Allrite Home & Remodeling
- M C Green Services
- WeatherPro
Home Builder
- Bielinski Homes *Winner*
- Blue Harmony Homes
- KL Construction
- LaBonte Construction
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
Home Remodeling
- LaBonte Construction *Winner*
- Bielinski Homes
- Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
HVAC
- Capitol Heating and Cooling *Winner*
- Air Masters
- Austin: Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric
- Belle Heating
- Laumann's Economy Heating & Cooling
- Stramowski Heating
Interior Design
- Stone House Collective *Winner*
- KL Construction
- Kristin Burke Interiors
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
Kitchen Remodeler
- LaBonte Construction *Winner*
- Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
- Kristin Burke Interiors
- Lakeside Luxury Homes
Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance
- The Secret Garden Landscaping *Winner*
- Blaze Landscape Contracting Inc.
- Little Things Garden Design
- M C Green Services
Painter
- Colorwheel Painting *Winner*
- LaBonte Construction
- Perfectionist Painting
- Premier Painting
Plumber
- Oak Creek Plumbing *Winner*
- Budiac Plumbing Inc.
- Horner Plumbing
- PJ’S PLUMBING
Roofer
- Billy Goat Roofing *Winner*
- Allrite Home & Remodeling
- Community Roofing
- Weather Tight Corporation
Window & Siding
- Weather Tight Corporation *Winner*
- Allrite Home & Remodeling
- Meeteer Exteriors
- M LaPlant Contracting
- WeatherPro