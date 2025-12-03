Best of Milwaukee 2025: Home Improvement Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Home Improvement for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Architect

  • Zimmerman Architectural Studios *Winner*
  • Jason Korb
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes
  • Lex Design Group
  • Meeteer Exteriors

Basement/Rec Room Remodeler

  • LaBonte Construction *Winner*
  • Allrite Total Basement Finishing
  • Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes
  • Zimmerman Architectural Studios

Bathroom Remodeler

  • LaBonte Construction *Winner*
  • KL Construction
  • Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes

Closet Design

  • Closets by Design - Milwaukee *Winner*
  • Catron Design Haus
  • KL Construction
  • Kristin Burke Interiors
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes
  • Milwaukee Closet

Electrician

  • Current Electric *Winner*
  • Best Electric Service
  • Dnesco Electric
  • Kowalske Electric
  • Triple T Electric

Garage Door Installation/Repair

  • Geis Building Products *Winner*
  • A1 Garage Door Service
  • Briggs Overhead Door
  • JD Griffith

Gutter Installation/Repair

  • Weather Tight Corporation *Winner*
  • Allrite Home & Remodeling
  • M C Green Services
  • WeatherPro

Home Builder

  • Bielinski Homes *Winner*
  • Blue Harmony Homes
  • KL Construction
  • LaBonte Construction
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes

Home Remodeling

  • LaBonte Construction *Winner*
  • Bielinski Homes
  • Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes

HVAC

  • Capitol Heating and Cooling *Winner*
  • Air Masters
  • Austin: Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric
  • Belle Heating
  • Laumann's Economy Heating & Cooling
  • Stramowski Heating

Interior Design

  • Stone House Collective *Winner*
  • KL Construction
  • Kristin Burke Interiors
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes

Kitchen Remodeler

  • LaBonte Construction *Winner*
  • Kowalske Kitchen & Bath
  • Kristin Burke Interiors
  • Lakeside Luxury Homes

Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance

  • The Secret Garden Landscaping *Winner*
  • Blaze Landscape Contracting Inc.
  • Little Things Garden Design
  • M C Green Services

Painter

  • Colorwheel Painting *Winner*
  • LaBonte Construction
  • Perfectionist Painting
  • Premier Painting

Plumber

  • Oak Creek Plumbing *Winner*
  • Budiac Plumbing Inc.
  • Horner Plumbing
  • PJ’S PLUMBING

Roofer

  • Billy Goat Roofing *Winner*
  • Allrite Home & Remodeling
  • Community Roofing
  • Weather Tight Corporation

