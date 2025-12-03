Best of Milwaukee 2025: Home Improvement Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Home Improvement for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Architect

Zimmerman Architectural Studios *Winner*

Jason Korb

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Lex Design Group

Meeteer Exteriors

Basement/Rec Room Remodeler

LaBonte Construction *Winner*

Allrite Total Basement Finishing

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Zimmerman Architectural Studios

Bathroom Remodeler

LaBonte Construction *Winner*

KL Construction

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Closet Design

Closets by Design - Milwaukee *Winner*

Catron Design Haus

KL Construction

Kristin Burke Interiors

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Milwaukee Closet

Electrician

Current Electric *Winner*

Best Electric Service

Dnesco Electric

Kowalske Electric

Triple T Electric

Garage Door Installation/Repair

Geis Building Products *Winner*

A1 Garage Door Service

Briggs Overhead Door

JD Griffith

Gutter Installation/Repair

Weather Tight Corporation *Winner*

Allrite Home & Remodeling

M C Green Services

WeatherPro

Home Builder

Bielinski Homes *Winner*

Blue Harmony Homes

KL Construction

LaBonte Construction

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Home Remodeling

LaBonte Construction *Winner*

Bielinski Homes

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath

Lakeside Luxury Homes

HVAC

Capitol Heating and Cooling *Winner*

Air Masters

Austin: Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

Belle Heating

Laumann's Economy Heating & Cooling

Stramowski Heating

Interior Design

Stone House Collective *Winner*

KL Construction

Kristin Burke Interiors

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Kitchen Remodeler

LaBonte Construction *Winner*

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath

Kristin Burke Interiors

Lakeside Luxury Homes

Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance

The Secret Garden Landscaping *Winner*

Blaze Landscape Contracting Inc.

Little Things Garden Design

M C Green Services

Painter

Colorwheel Painting *Winner*

LaBonte Construction

Perfectionist Painting

Premier Painting

Plumber

Oak Creek Plumbing *Winner*

Budiac Plumbing Inc.

Horner Plumbing

PJ’S PLUMBING

Roofer

Billy Goat Roofing *Winner*

Allrite Home & Remodeling

Community Roofing

Weather Tight Corporation

Window & Siding

Weather Tight Corporation *Winner*

