Best of Milwaukee 2025: LGBTQ Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's LGBTQ businesses, events and people for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Drag Event

Drag Queen Bingo at Lakefront Brewery *Winner*

Bastille Days Drag Show

Drag Bingo at Pop

Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B

Vivent Health Drag Race

Drag Personality

Dear Ruthie *Winner*

Ester Flonaze

Lyz Dexic

Princess Janelza

Supernova

LGBTQ Advocate

Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*

Lovely Salon and Spa

Michael Damian

Ryan Rehak

Vince Tripi

LGBTQ Event

PrideFest *Winner*

Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B

Pride on Brady

Slayground MKE

Vivent Health Drag Race

LGBTQ-Inclusive Business

Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*

Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop

Hedwig's Hair Salon

Lakefront Brewery

Lovely Salon and Spa

Pop

Vivent Health

LGBTQ-Owned Business