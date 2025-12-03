Best of Milwaukee 2025: LGBTQ Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's LGBTQ businesses, events and people for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Drag Event

  • Drag Queen Bingo at Lakefront Brewery *Winner*
  • Bastille Days Drag Show
  • Drag Bingo at Pop
  • Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B
  • Vivent Health Drag Race

Drag Personality

  • Dear Ruthie *Winner*
  • Ester Flonaze
  • Lyz Dexic
  • Princess Janelza
  • Supernova

LGBTQ Advocate

  • Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • Michael Damian
  • Ryan Rehak
  • Vince Tripi

LGBTQ Event

  • PrideFest *Winner*
  • Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B
  • Pride on Brady
  • Slayground MKE
  • Vivent Health Drag Race

LGBTQ-Inclusive Business

  • Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
  • Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop
  • Hedwig's Hair Salon
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • Pop
  • Vivent Health

LGBTQ-Owned Business

  • Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
  • Pop
  • Style Pop Café
  • The Well Red Damsel: A Romance Bookstore