Best of Milwaukee 2025: LGBTQ Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's LGBTQ businesses, events and people for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Drag Event
- Drag Queen Bingo at Lakefront Brewery *Winner*
- Bastille Days Drag Show
- Drag Bingo at Pop
- Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B
- Vivent Health Drag Race
Drag Personality
- Dear Ruthie *Winner*
- Ester Flonaze
- Lyz Dexic
- Princess Janelza
- Supernova
LGBTQ Advocate
- Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- Michael Damian
- Ryan Rehak
- Vince Tripi
LGBTQ Event
- PrideFest *Winner*
- Lyz Dexic’s Gaggy Spelling B
- Pride on Brady
- Slayground MKE
- Vivent Health Drag Race
LGBTQ-Inclusive Business
- Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
- Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop
- Hedwig's Hair Salon
- Lakefront Brewery
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- Pop
- Vivent Health
LGBTQ-Owned Business
- Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
- Pop
- Style Pop Café
- The Well Red Damsel: A Romance Bookstore