Best of Milwaukee 2025: Medical Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's medical services for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Addiction Recovery Center

Rogers Memorial *Winner*

A Right Path Wellness

Serenity Inns

United Community Center

Cancer Center

Froedtert Cancer Center *Winner*

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Aurora St. Luke’s

Cardiologist

Dr. Matthew Weinberg *Winner*

Dr. James Schulgit

Dr. Michael Curley

Dr. Steven C. Port

Chiropractor

South Shore Family Chiropractic *Winner*

Anne Maedke

Ascent Chiropractic

Nick Lundbohm - ChiroWay of Menomonee Falls

Cosmetic Dentist

Major Dental Clinics *Winner*

Lake Park Dental

Stephanie Murphy

The Dentists South Shore

Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Michael Sweet *Winner*

Dr. Bosbous

Dr. Mark Blake

Dentist

Major Dental Clinics *Winner*

Saint Francis Dental Center

Stephanie Murphy

The Dentists South Shore

Dermatology

Dr. Edit Olasz - Froedtert Dermatology *Winner*

Affiliated Dermatologists

Forefront Dermatology

Madison Medical

Eye Doctor

Metro Eye *Winner*

414 Eyes

Eyes on the Lake

Milwaukee Eye Care

Home Medical Care

Ralyn Homecare LLC *Winner*

Aurora Home and Hospice

Compassus

Hearts to Home Senior Home Care

Horizon Home Care and Hospice

Hospital

Froedtert Hospital *Winner*

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center

Aurora St. Luke's South Shore

West Allis Memorial Hospital

Lasik Surgeon

Milwaukee Eye Care *Winner*

Dr. Lanny Hale

Dr. Louis Probst

Mental Health Clinic

Rogers Behavioral Health *Winner*

Integration Healing - Alivio Integral

New Frontiers Psychiatric & TMS

Water's Edge Therapy Services, LLC

OB-GYN

Moreland OB-GYN *Winner*

Dr. Jessica Francis

Dr. Jonathan Berkoff

Occupational Therapist

Erin Baffuno *Winner*

Allison Ayers

Jackie Kucharski

Orthodontist

Bell Orthodontic Solutions *Winner*

Dr. Todd Connell

Grafton Orthodontics

Wurm Orthodontics

Pediatrician

Dr. Stephanie Slock *Winner*

Dr. David Sherman

Dr. Jeffrey Gehl

Dr. Larissa Malmstadt

Dr. Timothy Marsho

Physical Therapist

Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy *Winner*

Bradley Ng

Erik Heinlein

Psychiatrist/Psychologist

Lakeshore Psychology Services *Winner*

Carlyle Chan

Kailagh Lewis

Shorehaven Behavioral Health

Sound Therapy

Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*

Adagio Sound Healing

Parisa Yoga Shala

Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center

Speech Therapist

CUW Speech, Language, & Hearing Clinic *Winner*

Cindy Shicotte

Julie Thoe

Sports Medicine

Midwest Orthopedic *Winner*

Dr. Nicholas Webber

Wisconsin Sports Medicine

Telemedicine Provider

A Right Path Wellness *Winner*

Thrive Holistic Medicine

Women's Medical Services