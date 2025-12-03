Best of Milwaukee 2025: Medical Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's medical services for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Addiction Recovery Center
- Rogers Memorial *Winner*
- A Right Path Wellness
- Serenity Inns
- United Community Center
Cancer Center
- Froedtert Cancer Center *Winner*
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
- Aurora St. Luke’s
Cardiologist
- Dr. Matthew Weinberg *Winner*
- Dr. James Schulgit
- Dr. Michael Curley
- Dr. Steven C. Port
Chiropractor
- South Shore Family Chiropractic *Winner*
- Anne Maedke
- Ascent Chiropractic
- Nick Lundbohm - ChiroWay of Menomonee Falls
Cosmetic Dentist
- Major Dental Clinics *Winner*
- Lake Park Dental
- Stephanie Murphy
- The Dentists South Shore
Cosmetic Surgeon
- Dr. Michael Sweet *Winner*
- Dr. Bosbous
- Dr. Mark Blake
Dentist
- Major Dental Clinics *Winner*
- Saint Francis Dental Center
- Stephanie Murphy
- The Dentists South Shore
Dermatology
- Dr. Edit Olasz - Froedtert Dermatology *Winner*
- Affiliated Dermatologists
- Forefront Dermatology
- Madison Medical
Eye Doctor
- Metro Eye *Winner*
- 414 Eyes
- Eyes on the Lake
- Milwaukee Eye Care
Home Medical Care
- Ralyn Homecare LLC *Winner*
- Aurora Home and Hospice
- Compassus
- Hearts to Home Senior Home Care
- Horizon Home Care and Hospice
Hospital
- Froedtert Hospital *Winner*
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aurora St. Luke's South Shore
- West Allis Memorial Hospital
Lasik Surgeon
- Milwaukee Eye Care *Winner*
- Dr. Lanny Hale
- Dr. Louis Probst
Mental Health Clinic
- Rogers Behavioral Health *Winner*
- Integration Healing - Alivio Integral
- New Frontiers Psychiatric & TMS
- Water's Edge Therapy Services, LLC
OB-GYN
- Moreland OB-GYN *Winner*
- Dr. Jessica Francis
- Dr. Jonathan Berkoff
Occupational Therapist
- Erin Baffuno *Winner*
- Allison Ayers
- Jackie Kucharski
Orthodontist
- Bell Orthodontic Solutions *Winner*
- Dr. Todd Connell
- Grafton Orthodontics
- Wurm Orthodontics
Pediatrician
- Dr. Stephanie Slock *Winner*
- Dr. David Sherman
- Dr. Jeffrey Gehl
- Dr. Larissa Malmstadt
- Dr. Timothy Marsho
Physical Therapist
- Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy *Winner*
- Bradley Ng
- Erik Heinlein
Psychiatrist/Psychologist
- Lakeshore Psychology Services *Winner*
- Carlyle Chan
- Kailagh Lewis
- Shorehaven Behavioral Health
Sound Therapy
- Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*
- Adagio Sound Healing
- Parisa Yoga Shala
- Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center
Speech Therapist
- CUW Speech, Language, & Hearing Clinic *Winner*
- Cindy Shicotte
- Julie Thoe
Sports Medicine
- Midwest Orthopedic *Winner*
- Dr. Nicholas Webber
- Wisconsin Sports Medicine
Telemedicine Provider
- A Right Path Wellness *Winner*
- Thrive Holistic Medicine
Women's Medical Services
- Planned Parenthood *Winner*
- Care for All Clinic
- Midlife Midwife MKE
- Thrive Holistic Medicine