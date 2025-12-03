Best of Milwaukee 2025: Medical Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's medical services for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Addiction Recovery Center

  • Rogers Memorial *Winner*
  • A Right Path Wellness
  • Serenity Inns
  • United Community Center

Cancer Center

  • Froedtert Cancer Center *Winner*
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
  • Aurora St. Luke’s

Cardiologist

  • Dr. Matthew Weinberg *Winner*
  • Dr. James Schulgit
  • Dr. Michael Curley
  • Dr. Steven C. Port

Chiropractor

  • South Shore Family Chiropractic *Winner*
  • Anne Maedke
  • Ascent Chiropractic
  • Nick Lundbohm - ChiroWay of Menomonee Falls

Cosmetic Dentist

  • Major Dental Clinics *Winner*
  • Lake Park Dental
  • Stephanie Murphy
  • The Dentists South Shore

Cosmetic Surgeon

  • Dr. Michael Sweet *Winner*
  • Dr. Bosbous
  • Dr. Mark Blake

Dentist

  • Major Dental Clinics *Winner*
  • Saint Francis Dental Center
  • Stephanie Murphy
  • The Dentists South Shore

Dermatology

  • Dr. Edit Olasz - Froedtert Dermatology *Winner*
  • Affiliated Dermatologists
  • Forefront Dermatology
  • Madison Medical

Eye Doctor

  • Metro Eye *Winner*
  • 414 Eyes
  • Eyes on the Lake
  • Milwaukee Eye Care

Home Medical Care

  • Ralyn Homecare LLC *Winner*
  • Aurora Home and Hospice
  • Compassus
  • Hearts to Home Senior Home Care
  • Horizon Home Care and Hospice

Hospital

  • Froedtert Hospital *Winner*
  • Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Aurora St. Luke's South Shore
  • West Allis Memorial Hospital

Lasik Surgeon

  • Milwaukee Eye Care *Winner*
  • Dr. Lanny Hale
  • Dr. Louis Probst

Mental Health Clinic

  • Rogers Behavioral Health *Winner*
  • Integration Healing - Alivio Integral
  • New Frontiers Psychiatric & TMS
  • Water's Edge Therapy Services, LLC

OB-GYN

  • Moreland OB-GYN *Winner*
  • Dr. Jessica Francis
  • Dr. Jonathan Berkoff

Occupational Therapist

  • Erin Baffuno *Winner*
  • Allison Ayers
  • Jackie Kucharski

Orthodontist

  • Bell Orthodontic Solutions *Winner*
  • Dr. Todd Connell
  • Grafton Orthodontics
  • Wurm Orthodontics

Pediatrician

  • Dr. Stephanie Slock *Winner*
  • Dr. David Sherman
  • Dr. Jeffrey Gehl
  • Dr. Larissa Malmstadt
  • Dr. Timothy Marsho

Physical Therapist

  • Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy  *Winner*
  • Bradley Ng
  • Erik Heinlein

Psychiatrist/Psychologist

  • Lakeshore Psychology Services  *Winner*
  • Carlyle Chan
  • Kailagh Lewis
  • Shorehaven Behavioral Health

Sound Therapy

  • Angelic Roots - Oak Creek *Winner*
  • Adagio Sound Healing
  • Parisa Yoga Shala
  • Syinthesis® Sound Healing Center

Speech Therapist

  • CUW Speech, Language, & Hearing Clinic *Winner*
  • Cindy Shicotte
  • Julie Thoe

Sports Medicine

  • Midwest Orthopedic  *Winner*
  • Dr. Nicholas Webber
  • Wisconsin Sports Medicine

Telemedicine Provider

  • A Right Path Wellness *Winner*
  • Thrive Holistic Medicine

Women's Medical Services

  • Planned Parenthood *Winner*
  • Care for All Clinic
  • Midlife Midwife MKE
  • Thrive Holistic Medicine