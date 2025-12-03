Best of Milwaukee 2025: Milwaukee Music Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee Music for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Acoustic Musician

Jake Williams *Winner*

Jack Tell

Keanen Kopplin

Rio Lanza

Bluegrass Band

Chicken Wire Empire *Winner*

Bluegrass Allstars

Plank Road Project

Sawdust Symphony

The MilBillies

Blues Band

Jonny T-Bird & the MPs *Winner*

Altered Five Blues Band

Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective

Club DJ

DJ Shawna *Winner*

DJ Breezy

DJ Topher

Don Black

Country

The WhiskeyBelles *Winner*

Bella Cain

Catelyn Huckstep

God's Outlaw

Ladybird

Road Crew

Cover/Tribute Band

Failure to Launch *Winner*

FallBack

Smart Mout

Sons of Sconnie

Electronic Artist

Johnny Franchino *Winner*

Demix

Immortal Girlfriend

Folk Band

The Midnight Purchase *Winner*

Long Mama

Tethered Souls

Jazz Combo

Milwaukee Jazz Institute *Winner*

B.D. Greer & The Gents

Ellen Winters Group

Jazz Flux

Metal Band

Cherry Pie *Winner*

Beatallica

Conniption

Fates of Death

Fight Dice

Garden Home

H1Z1

Metal Men

Reflection of Flesh

Snag

Spiral Trance

Music Producer/Engineer

Sd Produces *Winner*

Jeff Hamilton

Mitch Cooper

Ric Probst

Vincent Van Great

Polka Band

Squeezettes *Winner*

Ed Hause

The November Criminals

Vern and the Originals

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Johnny Franchino *Winner*

414BigFrank

IshDARR

NilexNile

Vincent Van Great

Rock Band

The New Grey *Winner*

Gabriel Sanchez Project

Known Moons

The Midnight Purchase

Vocalist - Female

Amanda Huff *Winner*

Anna Hoak

Ashley Patin

B.D. Greer

Vocalist - Male