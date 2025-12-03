Best of Milwaukee 2025: Milwaukee Music Winners and Finalists

×
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee Music for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Acoustic Musician
- Jake Williams *Winner*
- Jack Tell
- Keanen Kopplin
- Rio Lanza
Bluegrass Band
- Chicken Wire Empire *Winner*
- Bluegrass Allstars
- Plank Road Project
- Sawdust Symphony
- The MilBillies
Blues Band
- Jonny T-Bird & the MPs *Winner*
- Altered Five Blues Band
- Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective
Club DJ
- DJ Shawna *Winner*
- DJ Breezy
- DJ Topher
- Don Black
Country
- The WhiskeyBelles *Winner*
- Bella Cain
- Catelyn Huckstep
- God's Outlaw
- Ladybird
- Road Crew
Cover/Tribute Band
- Failure to Launch *Winner*
- FallBack
- Smart Mout
- Sons of Sconnie
Electronic Artist
- Johnny Franchino *Winner*
- Demix
- Immortal Girlfriend
Folk Band
- The Midnight Purchase *Winner*
- Long Mama
- Tethered Souls
Jazz Combo
- Milwaukee Jazz Institute *Winner*
- B.D. Greer & The Gents
- Ellen Winters Group
- Jazz Flux
Metal Band
- Cherry Pie *Winner*
- Beatallica
- Conniption
- Fates of Death
- Fight Dice
- Garden Home
- H1Z1
- Metal Men
- Reflection of Flesh
- Snag
- Spiral Trance
Music Producer/Engineer
- Sd Produces *Winner*
- Jeff Hamilton
- Mitch Cooper
- Ric Probst
- Vincent Van Great
Polka Band
- Squeezettes *Winner*
- Ed Hause
- The November Criminals
- Vern and the Originals
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
- Johnny Franchino *Winner*
- 414BigFrank
- IshDARR
- NilexNile
- Vincent Van Great
Rock Band
- The New Grey *Winner*
- Gabriel Sanchez Project
- Known Moons
- The Midnight Purchase
Vocalist - Female
- Amanda Huff *Winner*
- Anna Hoak
- Ashley Patin
- B.D. Greer
Vocalist - Male
- Johnny Franchino *Winner*
- Jake Williams
- Josh Quinn
- Vincent Van Great