Best of Milwaukee 2025: Milwaukee Music Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee Music for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Acoustic Musician

  • Jake Williams  *Winner*
  • Jack Tell
  • Keanen Kopplin
  • Rio Lanza

Bluegrass Band

  • Chicken Wire Empire *Winner*
  • Bluegrass Allstars
  • Plank Road Project
  • Sawdust Symphony
  • The MilBillies

Blues Band

  • Jonny T-Bird & the MPs  *Winner*
  • Altered Five Blues Band
  • Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective

Club DJ

  • DJ Shawna *Winner*
  • DJ Breezy
  • DJ Topher
  • Don Black

Country

  • The WhiskeyBelles *Winner*
  • Bella Cain
  • Catelyn Huckstep
  • God's Outlaw
  • Ladybird
  • Road Crew

Cover/Tribute Band

  • Failure to Launch *Winner*
  • FallBack
  • Smart Mout
  • Sons of Sconnie

Electronic Artist

  • Johnny Franchino *Winner*
  • Demix
  • Immortal Girlfriend

Folk Band

  • The Midnight Purchase *Winner*
  • Long Mama
  • Tethered Souls

Jazz Combo

  • Milwaukee Jazz Institute *Winner*
  • B.D. Greer & The Gents
  • Ellen Winters Group
  • Jazz Flux

Metal Band

  • Cherry Pie *Winner*
  • Beatallica
  • Conniption
  • Fates of Death
  • Fight Dice
  • Garden Home
  • H1Z1
  • Metal Men
  • Reflection of Flesh
  • Snag
  • Spiral Trance

Music Producer/Engineer

  • Sd Produces *Winner*
  • Jeff Hamilton
  • Mitch Cooper
  • Ric Probst
  • Vincent Van Great

Polka Band

  • Squeezettes *Winner*
  • Ed Hause
  • The November Criminals
  • Vern and the Originals

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

  • Johnny Franchino *Winner*
  • 414BigFrank
  • IshDARR
  • NilexNile
  • Vincent Van Great

Rock Band

  • The New Grey *Winner*
  • Gabriel Sanchez Project
  • Known Moons
  • The Midnight Purchase

Vocalist - Female

  • Amanda Huff *Winner*
  • Anna Hoak
  • Ashley Patin
  • B.D. Greer

Vocalist - Male

  • Johnny Franchino  *Winner*
  • Jake Williams
  • Josh Quinn
  • Vincent Van Great