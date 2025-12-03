Best of Milwaukee 2025: Out and About Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's places to be Out & About for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
All-Ages Venue
- Cactus Club *Winner*
- Bud Pavilion
- The New Fashioned
- X-Ray Arcade
Arcade/Gaming
- Up-Down Arcade *Winner*
- Dead Bird Brewing Company
- Garcade
- X-Ray Arcade
Art Studio/Classes
- Cream City Clay *Winner*
- Angelic Roots - Oak Creek
- Cloud 9 Workshop
- Splash Studio
Attraction for Out-of-Town Guests
- Milwaukee Art Museum *Winner*
- Best Place at Pabst
- Black Cat Alley
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- Lakefront Brewery
- The New Fashioned
Axe Throwing Bar
- Axe MKE *Winner*
- NorthSouth Club
Bar for Quiet Conversation
- At Random *Winner*
- Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
- Busby’s
- Layman Brewing
Bar on a Budget
- Newport *Winner*
- Creed's Foggy Dew
- Dreamers Classic Bar
- Monica’s
Bar to Be Seen In
- The Bar at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
- NorthSouth Club
- The Wiggle Room
- Tied House Milwaukee
Bar to Watch Soccer
- Nomad *Winner*
- Moran's Pub
- The Highbury
- Three Lions Pub
Bar with a Patio
- Boone & Crockett *Winner*
- Blackbird Bar
- Fluid
- The New Fashioned
Beer Garden
- South Shore Terrace *Winner*
- Estabrook Park
- The Vine
- Whitnall Beer Garden
Bloody Mary
- Sobleman's *Winner*
- Layman Brewing
- Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel
- The Wicked Hop
Brewers Shuttle
- Steny's *Winner*
- Brat House
- O'Lydia’s
- Paulie's Pub
- Redbar
- Saz’s State House
Brewery Tour
- Lakefront Brewery *Winner*
- Layman Brewing
- Pabst
- Sprecher Brewery
Car Show
- Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show *Winner*
- Cars & Coffee
- Cheaterama Car Show - South Milwaukee
- Georgie Porgie’s
Cocktail Lounge
- At Random *Winner*
- Blu
- Boone & Crockett
- Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
Comedy Club
- ComedySportz *Winner*
- Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery
- The Laughing Tap
Country Bar
- Nashville North *Winner*
- Big Sky Country - State Fair
- Schotzy’s
- Steny’s
Craft Beer Selection at a Bar
- Sugar Maple *Winner*
- Busby’s
- Fourth-N-Long
- Ope! Brewing Co.
Dance Club
- Mad Planet *Winner*
- LaCage Niteclub
- Lucid
- Wiggle
Happy Hour
- Blackbird Bar *Winner*
- Mason Street Grill
- Maxie’s
- Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Hookah Lounge
- Casablanca *Winner*
- Dreamlab
Hotel Lounge
- Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
- Bar West
- The Pfister
- Tre Rivali
Import Beer Selection at a Bar
- Cafe Hollander *Winner*
- Busby’s
- Moran's Pub
- Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Irish Pub
- County Clare Irish Inn & Pub *Winner*
- Mo's Irish Pub
- Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
- Paddy's Pub
Jazz Club
- Caroline's Jazz Club *Winner*
- Bar Centro
- Blu
- The Estate
Karaoke Bar
- Amped *Winner*
- Faklandia
- Graingers
- Jackalope Lounj
Live Music Venue
- Cactus Club *Winner*
- Bud Pavilion
- Riverside Theatre
- The Rave
- Turner Hall
- X-Ray Arcade
Margarita
- Botanas *Winner*
- Cafe Corazon
- Paloma
- Tied House Milwaukee
Martini
- Blue *Winner*
- Don's TV Repair Shop
- Mo’s...A Place for Steaks
- Tied House Milwaukee
Microbrewery/Taproom
- Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*
- Eagle Park
- Lakefront Brewery
- Layman Brewing
Milwaukee Tour
- Lakefront Brewery Tour *Winner*
- Best Place at Pabst
- Historic Milwaukee
- Shaker's Cigar
Mocktail Selection
- Boone & Crockett *Winner*
- Agency
- Station No. 6
- The Wiggle Room
Nature Center
- Schlitz Audubon Nature Center *Winner*
- Hawthorn Glen
- Urban Ecology Center
New Bar (Opened in 2025)
- St. Francis Brewery *Winner*
- Bar 920
- Dirty Dime
- Mallards
Old Fashioned
- Boone & Crockett *Winner*
- Copper On King
- Layman Brewing
- The New Fashioned
- Tied House Milwaukee
Pet-Friendly Establishment
- Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*
- Black Husky
- Riley's Bar + Burger
- Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co.
- Station No. 6 - West Allis
Place for Family Fun
- Wisconsin State Fair *Winner*
- Reunion Restaurant - West Allis
- Safehouse
- The New Fashioned
- Urban Ecology Center
Rock Club
- Cactus Club *Winner*
- Linneman's Riverwest Inn
- Sabbatic
- Shank Hall
- X-Ray Arcade
Romantic Bar
- At Random *Winner*
- Blu
- Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
- Tied House Milwaukee
Sports Bar
- Steny's *Winner*
- Major Goolsby’s
- Moran's Pub
- Pete’s Pub
Travel Gateway (Best Way to Get Out of Town)
- Milwaukee Mitchell Airport *Winner*
- Amtrak
- Fox Travel
- Intermodal Station
- Lake Express Ferry
Trivia Night
- Blackbird Bar *Winner*
- Creed's Foggy Dew
- Lakefront Brewery
- Ope! Brewing Co.
Whiskey Selection at a Bar
- Vanguard *Winner*
- Maxie’s
- Station No 06
- Tied House Milwaukee
Winery
- Cooper's Hawk Winery Brookfield *Winner*
- Apple Works Winery
- Cache Cider
- Chiselled Grape Winery