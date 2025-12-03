Best of Milwaukee 2025: Out and About Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's places to be Out & About for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

All-Ages Venue

  • Cactus Club  *Winner*
  • Bud Pavilion
  • The New Fashioned
  • X-Ray Arcade

Arcade/Gaming

  • Up-Down Arcade *Winner*
  • Dead Bird Brewing Company
  • Garcade
  • X-Ray Arcade

Art Studio/Classes

  • Cream City Clay  *Winner*
  • Angelic Roots - Oak Creek
  • Cloud 9 Workshop
  • Splash Studio

Attraction for Out-of-Town Guests

  • Milwaukee Art Museum *Winner*
  • Best Place at Pabst
  • Black Cat Alley
  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • The New Fashioned

Axe Throwing Bar

  • Axe MKE *Winner*
  • NorthSouth Club

Bar for Quiet Conversation

  • At Random *Winner*
  • Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
  • Busby’s
  • Layman Brewing

Bar on a Budget

  • Newport *Winner*
  • Creed's Foggy Dew
  • Dreamers Classic Bar
  • Monica’s

Bar to Be Seen In

  • The Bar at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
  • NorthSouth Club
  • The Wiggle Room
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Bar to Watch Soccer

  • Nomad *Winner*
  • Moran's Pub
  • The Highbury
  • Three Lions Pub

Bar with a Patio

  • Boone & Crockett *Winner*
  • Blackbird Bar
  • Fluid
  • The New Fashioned

Beer Garden

  • South Shore Terrace *Winner*
  • Estabrook Park
  • The Vine
  • Whitnall Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

  • Sobleman's *Winner*
  • Layman Brewing
  • Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel
  • The Wicked Hop

Brewers Shuttle

  • Steny's *Winner*
  • Brat House
  • O'Lydia’s
  • Paulie's Pub
  • Redbar
  • Saz’s State House

Brewery Tour

  • Lakefront Brewery *Winner*
  • Layman Brewing
  • Pabst
  • Sprecher Brewery

Car Show

  • Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show *Winner*
  • Cars & Coffee
  • Cheaterama Car Show - South Milwaukee
  • Georgie Porgie’s

Cocktail Lounge

  • At Random  *Winner*
  • Blu
  • Boone & Crockett
  • Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Comedy Club

  • ComedySportz  *Winner*
  • Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery
  • The Laughing Tap

Country Bar

  • Nashville North  *Winner*
  • Big Sky Country - State Fair
  • Schotzy’s
  • Steny’s

Craft Beer Selection at a Bar

  • Sugar Maple  *Winner*
  • Busby’s
  • Fourth-N-Long
  • Ope! Brewing Co.

Dance Club

  • Mad Planet  *Winner*
  • LaCage Niteclub
  • Lucid
  • Wiggle

Happy Hour

  • Blackbird Bar *Winner*
  • Mason Street Grill
  • Maxie’s
  • Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Hookah Lounge

  • Casablanca *Winner*
  • Dreamlab

Hotel Lounge

  • Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
  • Bar West
  • The Pfister
  • Tre Rivali

Import Beer Selection at a Bar

  • Cafe Hollander *Winner*
  • Busby’s
  • Moran's Pub
  • Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Irish Pub

  • County Clare Irish Inn & Pub  *Winner*
  • Mo's Irish Pub
  • Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
  • Paddy's Pub

Jazz Club

  • Caroline's Jazz Club *Winner*
  • Bar Centro
  • Blu
  • The Estate

Karaoke Bar

  • Amped *Winner*
  • Faklandia
  • Graingers
  • Jackalope Lounj

Live Music Venue

  • Cactus Club *Winner*
  • Bud Pavilion
  • Riverside Theatre
  • The Rave
  • Turner Hall
  • X-Ray Arcade

Margarita

  • Botanas *Winner*
  • Cafe Corazon
  • Paloma
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Martini

  • Blue *Winner*
  • Don's TV Repair Shop
  • Mo’s...A Place for Steaks
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Microbrewery/Taproom

  • Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*
  • Eagle Park
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • Layman Brewing

Milwaukee Tour

  • Lakefront Brewery Tour  *Winner*
  • Best Place at Pabst
  • Historic Milwaukee
  • Shaker's Cigar

Mocktail Selection

  • Boone & Crockett *Winner*
  • Agency
  • Station No. 6
  • The Wiggle Room

Nature Center

  • Schlitz Audubon Nature Center *Winner*
  • Hawthorn Glen
  • Urban Ecology Center

New Bar (Opened in 2025)

  • St. Francis Brewery  *Winner*
  • Bar 920
  • Dirty Dime
  • Mallards

Old Fashioned

  • Boone & Crockett *Winner*
  • Copper On King
  • Layman Brewing
  • The New Fashioned
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Pet-Friendly Establishment

  • Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*
  • Black Husky
  • Riley's Bar + Burger
  • Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co.
  • Station No. 6 - West Allis

Place for Family Fun

  • Wisconsin State Fair *Winner*
  • Reunion Restaurant - West Allis
  • Safehouse
  • The New Fashioned
  • Urban Ecology Center

Rock Club

  • Cactus Club *Winner*
  • Linneman's Riverwest Inn
  • Sabbatic
  • Shank Hall
  • X-Ray Arcade

Romantic Bar

  • At Random  *Winner*
  • Blu
  • Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Sports Bar

  • Steny's *Winner*
  • Major Goolsby’s
  • Moran's Pub
  • Pete’s Pub

Travel Gateway (Best Way to Get Out of Town)

  • Milwaukee Mitchell Airport *Winner*
  • Amtrak
  • Fox Travel
  • Intermodal Station
  • Lake Express Ferry

Trivia Night

  • Blackbird Bar *Winner*
  • Creed's Foggy Dew
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • Ope! Brewing Co.

Whiskey Selection at a Bar

  • Vanguard *Winner*
  • Maxie’s
  • Station No 06
  • Tied House Milwaukee

Winery

  • Cooper's Hawk Winery Brookfield *Winner*
  • Apple Works Winery
  • Cache Cider
  • Chiselled Grape Winery