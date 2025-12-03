Best of Milwaukee 2025: Out and About Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's places to be Out & About for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

All-Ages Venue

Cactus Club *Winner*

Bud Pavilion

The New Fashioned

X-Ray Arcade

Arcade/Gaming

Up-Down Arcade *Winner*

Dead Bird Brewing Company

Garcade

X-Ray Arcade

Art Studio/Classes

Cream City Clay *Winner*

Angelic Roots - Oak Creek

Cloud 9 Workshop

Splash Studio

Attraction for Out-of-Town Guests

Milwaukee Art Museum *Winner*

Best Place at Pabst

Black Cat Alley

Harley-Davidson Museum

Lakefront Brewery

The New Fashioned

Axe Throwing Bar

Axe MKE *Winner*

NorthSouth Club

Bar for Quiet Conversation

At Random *Winner*

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Busby’s

Layman Brewing

Bar on a Budget

Newport *Winner*

Creed's Foggy Dew

Dreamers Classic Bar

Monica’s

Bar to Be Seen In

The Bar at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*

NorthSouth Club

The Wiggle Room

Tied House Milwaukee

Bar to Watch Soccer

Nomad *Winner*

Moran's Pub

The Highbury

Three Lions Pub

Bar with a Patio

Boone & Crockett *Winner*

Blackbird Bar

Fluid

The New Fashioned

Beer Garden

South Shore Terrace *Winner*

Estabrook Park

The Vine

Whitnall Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

Sobleman's *Winner*

Layman Brewing

Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel

The Wicked Hop

Brewers Shuttle

Steny's *Winner*

Brat House

O'Lydia’s

Paulie's Pub

Redbar

Saz’s State House

Brewery Tour

Lakefront Brewery *Winner*

Layman Brewing

Pabst

Sprecher Brewery

Car Show

Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show *Winner*

Cars & Coffee

Cheaterama Car Show - South Milwaukee

Georgie Porgie’s

Cocktail Lounge

At Random *Winner*

Blu

Boone & Crockett

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Comedy Club

ComedySportz *Winner*

Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery

The Laughing Tap

Country Bar

Nashville North *Winner*

Big Sky Country - State Fair

Schotzy’s

Steny’s

Craft Beer Selection at a Bar

Sugar Maple *Winner*

Busby’s

Fourth-N-Long

Ope! Brewing Co.

Dance Club

Mad Planet *Winner*

LaCage Niteclub

Lucid

Wiggle

Happy Hour

Blackbird Bar *Winner*

Mason Street Grill

Maxie’s

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Hookah Lounge

Casablanca *Winner*

Dreamlab

Hotel Lounge

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*

Bar West

The Pfister

Tre Rivali

Import Beer Selection at a Bar

Cafe Hollander *Winner*

Busby’s

Moran's Pub

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Irish Pub

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub *Winner*

Mo's Irish Pub

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Paddy's Pub

Jazz Club

Caroline's Jazz Club *Winner*

Bar Centro

Blu

The Estate

Karaoke Bar

Amped *Winner*

Faklandia

Graingers

Jackalope Lounj

Live Music Venue

Cactus Club *Winner*

Bud Pavilion

Riverside Theatre

The Rave

Turner Hall

X-Ray Arcade

Margarita

Botanas *Winner*

Cafe Corazon

Paloma

Tied House Milwaukee

Martini

Blue *Winner*

Don's TV Repair Shop

Mo’s...A Place for Steaks

Tied House Milwaukee

Microbrewery/Taproom

Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*

Eagle Park

Lakefront Brewery

Layman Brewing

Milwaukee Tour

Lakefront Brewery Tour *Winner*

Best Place at Pabst

Historic Milwaukee

Shaker's Cigar

Mocktail Selection

Boone & Crockett *Winner*

Agency

Station No. 6

The Wiggle Room

Nature Center

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center *Winner*

Hawthorn Glen

Urban Ecology Center

New Bar (Opened in 2025)

St. Francis Brewery *Winner*

Bar 920

Dirty Dime

Mallards

Old Fashioned

Boone & Crockett *Winner*

Copper On King

Layman Brewing

The New Fashioned

Tied House Milwaukee

Pet-Friendly Establishment

Ope! Brewing Co. *Winner*

Black Husky

Riley's Bar + Burger

Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co.

Station No. 6 - West Allis

Place for Family Fun

Wisconsin State Fair *Winner*

Reunion Restaurant - West Allis

Safehouse

The New Fashioned

Urban Ecology Center

Rock Club

Cactus Club *Winner*

Linneman's Riverwest Inn

Sabbatic

Shank Hall

X-Ray Arcade

Romantic Bar

At Random *Winner*

Blu

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Tied House Milwaukee

Sports Bar

Steny's *Winner*

Major Goolsby’s

Moran's Pub

Pete’s Pub

Travel Gateway (Best Way to Get Out of Town)

Milwaukee Mitchell Airport *Winner*

Amtrak

Fox Travel

Intermodal Station

Lake Express Ferry

Trivia Night

Blackbird Bar *Winner*

Creed's Foggy Dew

Lakefront Brewery

Ope! Brewing Co.

Whiskey Selection at a Bar

Vanguard *Winner*

Maxie’s

Station No 06

Tied House Milwaukee

Winery