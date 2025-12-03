Best of Milwaukee 2025: Real Estate Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Real Estate for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Real Estate Agency

Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes *Winner*

Keller Williams

Realty Of America

Shorewest Realtors

Real Estate Agent/Broker

Paul Stevens *Winner*

Amanda Schroder

Lisa-Marie Franco-Garcia

Peter Adams - Coldwell Banker Realty

Rental Property Management Group