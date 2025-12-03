Best of Milwaukee 2025: Real Estate Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Real Estate for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Real Estate Agency
- Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes *Winner*
- Keller Williams
- Realty Of America
- Shorewest Realtors
Real Estate Agent/Broker
- Paul Stevens *Winner*
- Amanda Schroder
- Lisa-Marie Franco-Garcia
- Peter Adams - Coldwell Banker Realty
Rental Property Management Group
- Welcome Home Milwaukee *Winner*
- Harmoniq Residential
- Realty Of America
- Vandelay Group