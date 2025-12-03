Best of Milwaukee 2025: Services Rendered Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Services Rendered for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Accountant/Tax Adviser

  • Contable Tax Group *Winner*
  • JazNelly’s Tax Service
  • Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Aesthetician

  • Lovely Salon and Spa *Winner*
  • Bloom Skin Spa
  • EpidermiSpa
  • Solskin Wellness LLC

Animal Welfare Organization

  • Wisconsin Humane Society *Winner*
  • Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE
  • Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter
  • Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop

  • Perez Automotive *Winner*
  • Pinkey's Capital Auto Body
  • VCA Auto Body

Auto Detailer

  • Metro Car Wash & Detailing *Winner*
  • Detail Doctors
  • Endless Detailing
  • Van Horn Honda – Glendale

Auto Service & Repair

  • Manyo Motors *Winner*
  • R & R Auto Services
  • Riverside Automotive

Bank

  • Associated Bank *Winner*
  • Chase
  • Tri City National Bank
  • US Bank

Bartending Services

  • Over the Moon Bartending *Winner*
  • Last Call Beverages
  • The Crafted Tavern

Bed and Breakfast

  • County Clare Irish Inn & Pub *Winner*
  • Brumder Mansion
  • Honeybee Inn
  • The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
  • Washington House Inn

Body Piercing Studio

  • Avant-Garde *Winner*
  • Body Ritual
  • Kapow Ink

Boutique Hotel

  • Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
  • Dubbel Dutch Hotel
  • Iron Horse
  • Kinn

Carpet Cleaning

  • J & S Carpet Cleaning *Winner*
  • Shabahang

Caterer

  • Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
  • Bunzel's Old Fashioned Meat Market
  • Noble Catering & Events
  • Saz's Hospitality Group

College/University

  • UW-Milwaukee *Winner*
  • Edessa School of Fashion
  • Marquette University
  • Mount Mary University

Credit Union

  • Educators Credit Union *Winner*
  • Landmark Credit Union
  • Summit Credit Union
  • UW Credit Union

Dog Walker

  • Tail N' Trails *Winner*
  • Milwaukee Paws Pet Care
  • Off Leash MKE

Doggy Day Care/Boarding

  • Tails N' Trails *Winner*
  • Bay View Bark
  • Canine Einstein
  • Dog City Hotel & Spa

Estate Sale Company

  • Chano's Warehouse *Winner*
  • Golden Hour Estate Sales
  • Lakeshore Estate Sales
  • Landmark Estate Sales

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan

  • Educators Credit Union  *Winner*
  • Landmark Credit Union
  • North Shore Bank
  • US Bank

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage

  • Educators Credit Union *Winner*
  • Summit Credit Union
  • UW Credit Union
  • Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account

  • Educators Credit Union *Winner*
  • Summit Credit Union
  • US Bank
  • UW Credit Union

Financial Institution for Providing Best Customer Service

  • Educators Credit Union *Winner*
  • Landmark Credit Union
  • Summit Credit Union
  • US Bank
  • UW Credit Union

Hair Removal

  • Rose Aesthetics *Winner*
  • 414 Beauty
  • Beauty Marked LLC
  • Bloom Skin Spa
  • Lovely Salon and Spa

Hair Salon - Men's

  • Groom for Men *Winner*
  • BClip'd Barber Studio
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • Ortiz Brothers
  • Parker Hair Studio
  • Stag Barbershop

Hair Salon - Women's

  • Monarch Loft  *Winner*
  • Julia's Hair Lounge
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • VitaBella Salon

Hair Stylist - Men's

  • Samantha Boyd – Dapper & Co Barbershop *Winner*
  • Alison Rahlf – Groom for Men
  • Jordanne – Golden Hare Barbershop
  • Parker Davis – Parker Hair Studio

Hair Stylist - Women's

  • Kalie Bowes – Heirloom Studio *Winner*
  • Bella Menore – VitaBella Salon
  • Diffuse Hair by Michelle
  • Emily Ernest at Studio 890
  • Jelly Sosa – Jelly Sosa’s Hair Bakery

Home Cleaning Service

  • Molly Maid *Winner*
  • GC Cleaning
  • Magnificent Mamas LLC
  • Maid Pro

Hotel Rooms

  • The Pfister Hotel *Winner*
  • Ambassador Hotel
  • Metro
  • Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Immigration Services

  • Maria I. Lopez Immigration Law  *Winner*
  • Soberalski Immigration Law

Insurance Agency

  • Shorewest Insurance *Winner*
  • Meissner Insurance Agency

Insurance Agent/Broker

  • Brianna Thompson *Winner*
  • Ben DeGracie
  • Jay Gumieny
  • Ken Meissner

Junk Removal

  • TWO MEN AND A JUNK TRUCK *Winner*
  • Camo Crew
  • Toss It Disposal

Lashes

  • Lash MKE *Winner*
  • 414 Beauty LLC
  • Flutter Beauty Bar
  • Sólskin Wellness LLC

Law Firm - Bankruptcy

  • Debt Advisors Law Offices *Winner*
  • Buss Law
  • The Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check, S.C.

Law Firm - Business

  • Husch Blackwell *Winner*
  • Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
  • Hildebrand Law
  • Michael Woodburn

Law Firm - Criminal Defense

  • Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP *Winner*
  • Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
  • Kim and Lavoy
  • Pruhs and Donavon

Law Firm - Divorce

  • Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach  *Winner*
  • Davis and Associates Attorneys at Law
  • Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt
  • Reanna Grabow
  • Wiemer Law Group

Law Firm - Estate Planning

  • Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. *Winner*
  • Hildebrand Law Firm
  • Sage Legal Group, LLC

Law Firm - Family Law

  • Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach *Winner*
  • Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt
  • MacGillis Wiemer, LLC

Law Firm - Full Service

  • von Briesen & Roper, S.C. *Winner*
  • Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
  • Husch Blackwell
  • Stafford Rosenbaum LLP

Law Firm - New (Under 5 Years)

  • Soberalski Immigration Law  *Winner*
  • Amy Shapiro Family Law, LLC
  • Sage Legal Group, LLC

Law Firm - Personal Injury

  • Groth Law Firm *Winner*
  • Hupy & Abraham
  • Lindner Law, LLC
  • Martin Law Office

Law Firm - Socially Responsible

  • Groth Law Firm *Winner*
  • Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A Check
  • Hupy & Abraham
  • Soberalski Immigration Law LLC

Moving Company

  • Two Men and a Truck *Winner*
  • Badger Brothers
  • College Hunks
  • Power Moves Relocation

Nail Salon

  • L.U.X.E. Nails Milwaukee *Winner*
  • Carrie's Cuteicles
  • Nail Bar Milwaukee
  • Willow Nail Salon

Pest Control

  • Advanced Wildlife and Pest Control *Winner*
  • Pest 2 Rest Pest Control
  • The Bug Man and Queen Bee

Pet Behaviorist/Trainer

  • Tails N' Trails *Winner*
  • All Paws In
  • Bay View Bark
  • Canine Einstein
  • Wag the Dog and Company

Pet Grooming

  • Whitney's Mobile Grooming *Winner*
  • Dog City Hotel & Spa
  • Embark Pet Spa

Photographer - Portrait

  • Melissa Keith - Studio M Boudoir Photography *Winner*
  • Dee Von Drasek Photography
  • Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company
  • Jen Ellis

Photographer - Wedding

  • Dee Von Drasek Photography *Winner*
  • Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company
  • Lottie Lillian

Picture Framing Gallery

  • South Shore Gallery & Framing *Winner*
  • The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay
  • Tradewind

Senior Living Facility

  • St. Camillus *Winner*
  • Capri Communities
  • Cedar Community
  • Clement Manor
  • Hart Park Square
  • The Three Pillars

Tattoo Parlor

  • Str8 Klownin Ink  *Winner*
  • The Skin Museum
  • Trust Tattoo and Body Piercings
  • Walker's Point Tattoo Company

Travel Agency

  • Fox World Travel *Winner*
  • A3 Travel Group with Dream Vacations - Angela Kallay
  • Elm Grove Travel
  • Starship Travel

Veterinarian

  • Community Veterinary Clinic *Winner*
  • Airport Animal Hospital
  • Brentwood Animal Hospital
  • Milwaukee Vet Clinic
  • Riverwest Veterinary Clinic

Videographer

  • Gonzales Visuals *Winner*
  • Eron Laber - Through Line Studios
  • Ryan Von Drasek
  • Samer Ghani

Wealth Management/Financial Planning

  • Educators Credit Union *Winner*
  • Baird
  • Northwestern Mutual Park Place
  • Shannon Smith - Freedom Wealth Alliance

Wedding Venue

  • The Ivy House *Winner*
  • River Valley Historic Venue
  • South Second
  • Story Hill FireHouse