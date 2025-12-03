Best of Milwaukee 2025: Services Rendered Winners and Finalists

×
BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Services Rendered for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Accountant/Tax Adviser
- Contable Tax Group *Winner*
- JazNelly’s Tax Service
- Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd
Aesthetician
- Lovely Salon and Spa *Winner*
- Bloom Skin Spa
- EpidermiSpa
- Solskin Wellness LLC
Animal Welfare Organization
- Wisconsin Humane Society *Winner*
- Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE
- Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter
- Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Auto Body Shop
- Perez Automotive *Winner*
- Pinkey's Capital Auto Body
- VCA Auto Body
Auto Detailer
- Metro Car Wash & Detailing *Winner*
- Detail Doctors
- Endless Detailing
- Van Horn Honda – Glendale
Auto Service & Repair
- Manyo Motors *Winner*
- R & R Auto Services
- Riverside Automotive
Bank
- Associated Bank *Winner*
- Chase
- Tri City National Bank
- US Bank
Bartending Services
- Over the Moon Bartending *Winner*
- Last Call Beverages
- The Crafted Tavern
Bed and Breakfast
- County Clare Irish Inn & Pub *Winner*
- Brumder Mansion
- Honeybee Inn
- The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
- Washington House Inn
Body Piercing Studio
- Avant-Garde *Winner*
- Body Ritual
- Kapow Ink
Boutique Hotel
- Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*
- Dubbel Dutch Hotel
- Iron Horse
- Kinn
Carpet Cleaning
- J & S Carpet Cleaning *Winner*
- Shabahang
Caterer
- Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*
- Bunzel's Old Fashioned Meat Market
- Noble Catering & Events
- Saz's Hospitality Group
College/University
- UW-Milwaukee *Winner*
- Edessa School of Fashion
- Marquette University
- Mount Mary University
Credit Union
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Landmark Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
Dog Walker
- Tail N' Trails *Winner*
- Milwaukee Paws Pet Care
- Off Leash MKE
Doggy Day Care/Boarding
- Tails N' Trails *Winner*
- Bay View Bark
- Canine Einstein
- Dog City Hotel & Spa
Estate Sale Company
- Chano's Warehouse *Winner*
- Golden Hour Estate Sales
- Lakeshore Estate Sales
- Landmark Estate Sales
Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Landmark Credit Union
- North Shore Bank
- US Bank
Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
- Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Summit Credit Union
- US Bank
- UW Credit Union
Financial Institution for Providing Best Customer Service
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Landmark Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- US Bank
- UW Credit Union
Hair Removal
- Rose Aesthetics *Winner*
- 414 Beauty
- Beauty Marked LLC
- Bloom Skin Spa
- Lovely Salon and Spa
Hair Salon - Men's
- Groom for Men *Winner*
- BClip'd Barber Studio
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- Ortiz Brothers
- Parker Hair Studio
- Stag Barbershop
Hair Salon - Women's
- Monarch Loft *Winner*
- Julia's Hair Lounge
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- VitaBella Salon
Hair Stylist - Men's
- Samantha Boyd – Dapper & Co Barbershop *Winner*
- Alison Rahlf – Groom for Men
- Jordanne – Golden Hare Barbershop
- Parker Davis – Parker Hair Studio
Hair Stylist - Women's
- Kalie Bowes – Heirloom Studio *Winner*
- Bella Menore – VitaBella Salon
- Diffuse Hair by Michelle
- Emily Ernest at Studio 890
- Jelly Sosa – Jelly Sosa’s Hair Bakery
Home Cleaning Service
- Molly Maid *Winner*
- GC Cleaning
- Magnificent Mamas LLC
- Maid Pro
Hotel Rooms
- The Pfister Hotel *Winner*
- Ambassador Hotel
- Metro
- Saint Kate the Arts Hotel
Immigration Services
- Maria I. Lopez Immigration Law *Winner*
- Soberalski Immigration Law
Insurance Agency
- Shorewest Insurance *Winner*
- Meissner Insurance Agency
Insurance Agent/Broker
- Brianna Thompson *Winner*
- Ben DeGracie
- Jay Gumieny
- Ken Meissner
Junk Removal
- TWO MEN AND A JUNK TRUCK *Winner*
- Camo Crew
- Toss It Disposal
Lashes
- Lash MKE *Winner*
- 414 Beauty LLC
- Flutter Beauty Bar
- Sólskin Wellness LLC
Law Firm - Bankruptcy
- Debt Advisors Law Offices *Winner*
- Buss Law
- The Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check, S.C.
Law Firm - Business
- Husch Blackwell *Winner*
- Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
- Hildebrand Law
- Michael Woodburn
Law Firm - Criminal Defense
- Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP *Winner*
- Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
- Kim and Lavoy
- Pruhs and Donavon
Law Firm - Divorce
- Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach *Winner*
- Davis and Associates Attorneys at Law
- Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt
- Reanna Grabow
- Wiemer Law Group
Law Firm - Estate Planning
- Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. *Winner*
- Hildebrand Law Firm
- Sage Legal Group, LLC
Law Firm - Family Law
- Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach *Winner*
- Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt
- MacGillis Wiemer, LLC
Law Firm - Full Service
- von Briesen & Roper, S.C. *Winner*
- Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
- Husch Blackwell
- Stafford Rosenbaum LLP
Law Firm - New (Under 5 Years)
- Soberalski Immigration Law *Winner*
- Amy Shapiro Family Law, LLC
- Sage Legal Group, LLC
Law Firm - Personal Injury
- Groth Law Firm *Winner*
- Hupy & Abraham
- Lindner Law, LLC
- Martin Law Office
Law Firm - Socially Responsible
- Groth Law Firm *Winner*
- Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A Check
- Hupy & Abraham
- Soberalski Immigration Law LLC
Moving Company
- Two Men and a Truck *Winner*
- Badger Brothers
- College Hunks
- Power Moves Relocation
Nail Salon
- L.U.X.E. Nails Milwaukee *Winner*
- Carrie's Cuteicles
- Nail Bar Milwaukee
- Willow Nail Salon
Pest Control
- Advanced Wildlife and Pest Control *Winner*
- Pest 2 Rest Pest Control
- The Bug Man and Queen Bee
Pet Behaviorist/Trainer
- Tails N' Trails *Winner*
- All Paws In
- Bay View Bark
- Canine Einstein
- Wag the Dog and Company
Pet Grooming
- Whitney's Mobile Grooming *Winner*
- Dog City Hotel & Spa
- Embark Pet Spa
Photographer - Portrait
- Melissa Keith - Studio M Boudoir Photography *Winner*
- Dee Von Drasek Photography
- Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company
- Jen Ellis
Photographer - Wedding
- Dee Von Drasek Photography *Winner*
- Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company
- Lottie Lillian
Picture Framing Gallery
- South Shore Gallery & Framing *Winner*
- The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay
- Tradewind
Senior Living Facility
- St. Camillus *Winner*
- Capri Communities
- Cedar Community
- Clement Manor
- Hart Park Square
- The Three Pillars
Tattoo Parlor
- Str8 Klownin Ink *Winner*
- The Skin Museum
- Trust Tattoo and Body Piercings
- Walker's Point Tattoo Company
Travel Agency
- Fox World Travel *Winner*
- A3 Travel Group with Dream Vacations - Angela Kallay
- Elm Grove Travel
- Starship Travel
Veterinarian
- Community Veterinary Clinic *Winner*
- Airport Animal Hospital
- Brentwood Animal Hospital
- Milwaukee Vet Clinic
- Riverwest Veterinary Clinic
Videographer
- Gonzales Visuals *Winner*
- Eron Laber - Through Line Studios
- Ryan Von Drasek
- Samer Ghani
Wealth Management/Financial Planning
- Educators Credit Union *Winner*
- Baird
- Northwestern Mutual Park Place
- Shannon Smith - Freedom Wealth Alliance
Wedding Venue
- The Ivy House *Winner*
- River Valley Historic Venue
- South Second
- Story Hill FireHouse