Best of Milwaukee 2025: Services Rendered Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Services Rendered for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Accountant/Tax Adviser

Contable Tax Group *Winner*

JazNelly’s Tax Service

Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Aesthetician

Lovely Salon and Spa *Winner*

Bloom Skin Spa

EpidermiSpa

Solskin Wellness LLC

Animal Welfare Organization

Wisconsin Humane Society *Winner*

Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE

Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop

Perez Automotive *Winner*

Pinkey's Capital Auto Body

VCA Auto Body

Auto Detailer

Metro Car Wash & Detailing *Winner*

Detail Doctors

Endless Detailing

Van Horn Honda – Glendale

Auto Service & Repair

Manyo Motors *Winner*

R & R Auto Services

Riverside Automotive

Bank

Associated Bank *Winner*

Chase

Tri City National Bank

US Bank

Bartending Services

Over the Moon Bartending *Winner*

Last Call Beverages

The Crafted Tavern

Bed and Breakfast

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub *Winner*

Brumder Mansion

Honeybee Inn

The Muse Gallery Guesthouse

Washington House Inn

Body Piercing Studio

Avant-Garde *Winner*

Body Ritual

Kapow Ink

Boutique Hotel

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel *Winner*

Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Iron Horse

Kinn

Carpet Cleaning

J & S Carpet Cleaning *Winner*

Shabahang

Caterer

Flour Girl & Flame *Winner*

Bunzel's Old Fashioned Meat Market

Noble Catering & Events

Saz's Hospitality Group

College/University

UW-Milwaukee *Winner*

Edessa School of Fashion

Marquette University

Mount Mary University

Credit Union

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Landmark Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Dog Walker

Tail N' Trails *Winner*

Milwaukee Paws Pet Care

Off Leash MKE

Doggy Day Care/Boarding

Tails N' Trails *Winner*

Bay View Bark

Canine Einstein

Dog City Hotel & Spa

Estate Sale Company

Chano's Warehouse *Winner*

Golden Hour Estate Sales

Lakeshore Estate Sales

Landmark Estate Sales

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Landmark Credit Union

North Shore Bank

US Bank

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Summit Credit Union

US Bank

UW Credit Union

Financial Institution for Providing Best Customer Service

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Landmark Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

US Bank

UW Credit Union

Hair Removal

Rose Aesthetics *Winner*

414 Beauty

Beauty Marked LLC

Bloom Skin Spa

Lovely Salon and Spa

Hair Salon - Men's

Groom for Men *Winner*

BClip'd Barber Studio

Lovely Salon and Spa

Ortiz Brothers

Parker Hair Studio

Stag Barbershop

Hair Salon - Women's

Monarch Loft *Winner*

Julia's Hair Lounge

Lovely Salon and Spa

VitaBella Salon

Hair Stylist - Men's

Samantha Boyd – Dapper & Co Barbershop *Winner*

Alison Rahlf – Groom for Men

Jordanne – Golden Hare Barbershop

Parker Davis – Parker Hair Studio

Hair Stylist - Women's

Kalie Bowes – Heirloom Studio *Winner*

Bella Menore – VitaBella Salon

Diffuse Hair by Michelle

Emily Ernest at Studio 890

Jelly Sosa – Jelly Sosa’s Hair Bakery

Home Cleaning Service

Molly Maid *Winner*

GC Cleaning

Magnificent Mamas LLC

Maid Pro

Hotel Rooms

The Pfister Hotel *Winner*

Ambassador Hotel

Metro

Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Immigration Services

Maria I. Lopez Immigration Law *Winner*

Soberalski Immigration Law

Insurance Agency

Shorewest Insurance *Winner*

Meissner Insurance Agency

Insurance Agent/Broker

Brianna Thompson *Winner*

Ben DeGracie

Jay Gumieny

Ken Meissner

Junk Removal

TWO MEN AND A JUNK TRUCK *Winner*

Camo Crew

Toss It Disposal

Lashes

Lash MKE *Winner*

414 Beauty LLC

Flutter Beauty Bar

Sólskin Wellness LLC

Law Firm - Bankruptcy

Debt Advisors Law Offices *Winner*

Buss Law

The Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check, S.C.

Law Firm - Business

Husch Blackwell *Winner*

Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.

Hildebrand Law

Michael Woodburn

Law Firm - Criminal Defense

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP *Winner*

Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.

Kim and Lavoy

Pruhs and Donavon

Law Firm - Divorce

Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach *Winner*

Davis and Associates Attorneys at Law

Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt

Reanna Grabow

Wiemer Law Group

Law Firm - Estate Planning

Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. *Winner*

Hildebrand Law Firm

Sage Legal Group, LLC

Law Firm - Family Law

Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach *Winner*

Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt

MacGillis Wiemer, LLC

Law Firm - Full Service

von Briesen & Roper, S.C. *Winner*

Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.

Husch Blackwell

Stafford Rosenbaum LLP

Law Firm - New (Under 5 Years)

Soberalski Immigration Law *Winner*

Amy Shapiro Family Law, LLC

Sage Legal Group, LLC

Law Firm - Personal Injury

Groth Law Firm *Winner*

Hupy & Abraham

Lindner Law, LLC

Martin Law Office

Law Firm - Socially Responsible

Groth Law Firm *Winner*

Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A Check

Hupy & Abraham

Soberalski Immigration Law LLC

Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck *Winner*

Badger Brothers

College Hunks

Power Moves Relocation

Nail Salon

L.U.X.E. Nails Milwaukee *Winner*

Carrie's Cuteicles

Nail Bar Milwaukee

Willow Nail Salon

Pest Control

Advanced Wildlife and Pest Control *Winner*

Pest 2 Rest Pest Control

The Bug Man and Queen Bee

Pet Behaviorist/Trainer

Tails N' Trails *Winner*

All Paws In

Bay View Bark

Canine Einstein

Wag the Dog and Company

Pet Grooming

Whitney's Mobile Grooming *Winner*

Dog City Hotel & Spa

Embark Pet Spa

Photographer - Portrait

Melissa Keith - Studio M Boudoir Photography *Winner*

Dee Von Drasek Photography

Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company

Jen Ellis

Photographer - Wedding

Dee Von Drasek Photography *Winner*

Dominika Fitzgerald - Milwaukee Photo Company

Lottie Lillian

Picture Framing Gallery

South Shore Gallery & Framing *Winner*

The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay

Tradewind

Senior Living Facility

St. Camillus *Winner*

Capri Communities

Cedar Community

Clement Manor

Hart Park Square

The Three Pillars

Tattoo Parlor

Str8 Klownin Ink *Winner*

The Skin Museum

Trust Tattoo and Body Piercings

Walker's Point Tattoo Company

Travel Agency

Fox World Travel *Winner*

A3 Travel Group with Dream Vacations - Angela Kallay

Elm Grove Travel

Starship Travel

Veterinarian

Community Veterinary Clinic *Winner*

Airport Animal Hospital

Brentwood Animal Hospital

Milwaukee Vet Clinic

Riverwest Veterinary Clinic

Videographer

Gonzales Visuals *Winner*

Eron Laber - Through Line Studios

Ryan Von Drasek

Samer Ghani

Wealth Management/Financial Planning

Educators Credit Union *Winner*

Baird

Northwestern Mutual Park Place

Shannon Smith - Freedom Wealth Alliance

Wedding Venue