Best of Milwaukee 2025: Sports & Recreation Winners and Finalists

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee this year.

by

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Sports and Recreation for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Bowling Alley

  • Landmark Lanes *Winner*
  • Bay View Bowl
  • Falcon Bowl
  • The New Fashioned

Dance Studio

  • Danceworks *Winner*
  • Pole Factory MKE
  • Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Endurance Event

  • RW24 *Winner*
  • Lakefront Marathon
  • Milwaukee Marathon
  • Sweet Home Milwaukee 5K

Favorite Brewers Player

  • Sal Frelick *Winner*
  • Christian Yelich
  • Jackson Chourio
  • William Contreras

Favorite Bucks Player

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo  *Winner*
  • Bobby Portis Jr.
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Favorite Packers Player

  • Jordan Love *Winner*
  • Micah Parsons
  • Tucker Kraft

Golf Course

  • Erin Hills *Winner*
  • Brown Deer Golf Course
  • Kettle Hills
  • Lincoln Park
  • Warnimont

Mini Golf Course

  • Nine Below *Winner*
  • Big Putts Mini Golf
  • Gastrau’s Golf Center - Oak Creek
  • Holey Mackerel
  • Moreland Road Golf

Paddlesports - Rent or Buy

  • Milwaukee Kayak Company *Winner*
  • Brew City Kayaks

Rec Sports League

  • Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby *Winner*
  • Konkel Park Softball
  • Milwaukee Lawn Bowling
  • Shuffleboard League at NorthSouth Club
  • SSBL Milwaukee

Rock Climbing Venue

  • Adventure Rock *Winner*
  • Turner Hall