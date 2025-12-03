Best of Milwaukee 2025: Sports & Recreation Winners and Finalists

× Expand BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner

Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Sports and Recreation for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.

Bowling Alley

Landmark Lanes *Winner*

Bay View Bowl

Falcon Bowl

The New Fashioned

Dance Studio

Danceworks *Winner*

Pole Factory MKE

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Endurance Event

RW24 *Winner*

Lakefront Marathon

Milwaukee Marathon

Sweet Home Milwaukee 5K

Favorite Brewers Player

Sal Frelick *Winner*

Christian Yelich

Jackson Chourio

William Contreras

Favorite Bucks Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo *Winner*

Bobby Portis Jr.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Favorite Packers Player

Jordan Love *Winner*

Micah Parsons

Tucker Kraft

Golf Course

Erin Hills *Winner*

Brown Deer Golf Course

Kettle Hills

Lincoln Park

Warnimont

Mini Golf Course

Nine Below *Winner*

Big Putts Mini Golf

Gastrau’s Golf Center - Oak Creek

Holey Mackerel

Moreland Road Golf

Paddlesports - Rent or Buy

Milwaukee Kayak Company *Winner*

Brew City Kayaks

Rec Sports League

Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby *Winner*

Konkel Park Softball

Milwaukee Lawn Bowling

Shuffleboard League at NorthSouth Club

SSBL Milwaukee

Rock Climbing Venue