Best of Milwaukee 2025: Sports & Recreation Winners and Finalists

BOM 2025 Twitter and Facebook Banner
Meet the winners and finalists you voted Best of Milwaukee's Sports and Recreation for 2025. In each category, the winner is noted first and the finalists are listed alphabetically.
Bowling Alley
- Landmark Lanes *Winner*
- Bay View Bowl
- Falcon Bowl
- The New Fashioned
Dance Studio
- Danceworks *Winner*
- Pole Factory MKE
- Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
Endurance Event
- RW24 *Winner*
- Lakefront Marathon
- Milwaukee Marathon
- Sweet Home Milwaukee 5K
Favorite Brewers Player
- Sal Frelick *Winner*
- Christian Yelich
- Jackson Chourio
- William Contreras
Favorite Bucks Player
- Giannis Antetokounmpo *Winner*
- Bobby Portis Jr.
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Favorite Packers Player
- Jordan Love *Winner*
- Micah Parsons
- Tucker Kraft
Golf Course
- Erin Hills *Winner*
- Brown Deer Golf Course
- Kettle Hills
- Lincoln Park
- Warnimont
Mini Golf Course
- Nine Below *Winner*
- Big Putts Mini Golf
- Gastrau’s Golf Center - Oak Creek
- Holey Mackerel
- Moreland Road Golf
Paddlesports - Rent or Buy
- Milwaukee Kayak Company *Winner*
- Brew City Kayaks
Rec Sports League
- Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby *Winner*
- Konkel Park Softball
- Milwaukee Lawn Bowling
- Shuffleboard League at NorthSouth Club
- SSBL Milwaukee
Rock Climbing Venue
- Adventure Rock *Winner*
- Turner Hall