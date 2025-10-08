90s Music Playlist

To celebrate 35 years of the Best of Milwaukee awards at the Shepherd Express, we look back at the best the '90s had to offer. Our editors take you back with a custom playlist of some of the best music of the decade:

“The Man Who Sold the World, Nirvana

“Sick of Seattle, The Smithereens

“New Times,” Violent Femmes

“I’m Troubled,” Yell Leaders

“Losing My Religion,” R.E.M.

“Believe,” Cher

“Mr. Jones,” Counting Crows

“Hearing Aid,” They Might Be Giants

“Waiting for the Sun,” The Jayhawks

“Lights Out (Read My Lips),” The Katydids