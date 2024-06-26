× Expand Photo courtesy Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

Finalist: Milwaukee Tour

Why are we named “Best Place at Pabst?” For a number of reasons:

Well (and most agree) … Because it is just simply thee Best Place!

Because it was first the “Best Brewery” before it became the Pabst.

Because this was the Flagship Brewery of the Largest Brewer in the USA!

Because the Shepherd Express has deemed us, “In the Winners Circle!”

Past Awards for Best Brewery Tour, Best Gift Shop & Best Wedding Venue.

In a few words, it’s about History, Architecture, Ornate Interiors, Authenticity and Great People, especially Frederick Pabst. But, in a word, it’s all about BEER!

Our Award-Winning “Beer History Tour” is not anything like other brewery tours. You tour Pabst’s opulent Corporate Offices, and you get a free PBR or Schlitz EVEN BEFORE THE TOUR STARTS! We do 20 public tours every week! It costs $14, includes a beer and lasts an hour. Most agree; it is “Thee Best Tour!”

Every morning opens with our quaint Best Place Coffee Shop. All your favorite Anodyne coffees, Rishi teas, lattes and more! Beer, wine, and liquor, too!! The Café just added soup, quiche, bakery, a giant pretzel and more!! Gift Shop items.

The Best Place Tavern serves twenty fresh Milwaukee Beers! Classics, like Pabst, Schlitz, Old Milwaukee, Old Style and Milwaukee and Wisconsin Microbrews.

Every red and white wine; at very reasonable pricing! A Full Bar as we do weddings and special events! Maybe you would like to rent one of our three beautiful halls for YOUR Special Event? We have very reasonable pricing, especially during the week.

But what really makes us the Best Place is our passionate Staff, who are tremendously passionate about making sure that YOU have THEE BEST TIME!

COLD BEER HERE!

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery