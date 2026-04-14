Bunzel's Old Fashioned Meat Market

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This year, Bunzel’s Meat Market celebrates the 50th anniversary of its 9015 W Burleigh Ave. location, having been a family-owned and operated business for over four generations. Bunzel’s is a go-to destination for top-quality, locally sourced meat prepared fresh the old-fashioned way, as well as grocery items like deli, bakery, produce, canned goods, prepared foods, and frozen meat and seafood.

Chip Bunzel’s great-grandfather opened the butcher shop in the early 20th Century. This was followed by Chip’s father opening one on 59th & Burleigh in 1976. Since then, they moved to 84th & Burleigh and are now settled into their current location on 91st & Burleigh St. Many Bunzel family members remain employed at the market to this day. “I’m proud, and my parents are very proud,” Chip says. “I’ve got a great crew, and I love them dearly.”

The customer loyalty and community reputation at Bunzel’s speak for itself. This year they won four categories in the Shepherd Express Best Of awards - bacon, meat selection, butcher shop and take-home meal kits - while also being a finalist in six other categories: bratwurst, hot ham & rolls, sausage, sausage shop, take-out deli and catering. “We definitely work our butts off, and we thank our customers for voting for us,” Chip remarks.

Expand Photo via Bunzel's Meats and Catering - Facebook Bunzel's sausages in case

During any holiday season, Bunzel’s is hustling and bustling, plus their renowned catering program keeps them busy year-round for occasions like family barbecues and cookouts, weddings, memorials, and work events. The market offers monthly meat deals where bundles of various meats, like their honey mustard cheddar brats, pork chops, whole chickens, ground chuck, country-style ribs, and T-bone steaks, can be bought at a discount price. Bunzel’s also offers do-it-yourself pig or chicken roasts for parties, wild game processing, recipes of the month, and a daily deli menu that includes sandwiches, hot dogs, tacos, soups, sides, and more.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Bunzel’s may have some giveaways and special deals in store for the coming year. “We just want to keep giving a great product at a fair price,” Chip assures. “We thank God every day for all the people who walk through that front door.”

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BUNZEL’S OLD FASHIONED MEAT MARKET