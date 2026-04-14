× Expand Groth Law Firm Logo

Voted Milwaukee’s Best Again: Two Honors, One Community

When you’re injured because of someone else’s negligence, you need a firm that understands your pain—and knows how to get results. Groth Law Firm, S.C. is proud to be named Best of Milwaukee 2025.

Winning again reflects the trust our community places in us. We live here, we work here, and we stand up for Wisconsin families statewide.

This year, we’re also celebrating a first: nominated in the Socially Responsible category —and we’re thrilled to say we brought home the win. That recognition highlights our sponsorship of SoberFest, one of many programs led by The Phoenix, which builds stronger communities through connection, support, and active lifestyles.

Expand Photo courtesy of Groth Law Firm Jon Groth Attorney Jon Groth

And in every case we handle, experience matters. Led by Attorney Jon Groth, with 25+ years of personal injury experience and 12 consecutive Super Lawyers honors, our team fights for the compensation and closure you deserve.

From Milwaukee to Madison, Green Bay to Racine, Groth Law Firm is here for all of Wisconsin.

GROTH LAW