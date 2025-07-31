× Expand Photo courtesy of Groth Law Firm Jon Groth Attorney Jon Groth

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Best Personal Injury Law Firm

When you’re injured because of someone else’s negligence, you need a law firm that understands your pain — and knows how to get results. At Groth Law Firm, S.C., we’re proud to be named Best of Milwaukee 2024 by Shepherd Express.

This recognition means more than a vote — it’s a reflection of the trust placed in us by the entire Milwaukee community. We live here, we work here, and we’re committed to standing up for individuals and families not just in Milwaukee, but across Wisconsin.

Led by Attorney Jonathan Groth, who brings over 25 years of personal injury experience and 12 consecutive Super Lawyers honors, our team is focused on one goal: making sure our clients get the compensation and closure they deserve.

“Our clients are in difficult situations,” says Jon. “They’ve experienced a loss through no fault of their own. We aim to relieve some of that stress and help guide them through the recovery process.”

At Groth Law Firm, we invest in advanced legal training and cutting-edge technology, including AI-powered tools — to stay ahead in a fast-changing legal world. But our focus is always on people: listening to their stories, protecting their rights, and standing up to insurance companies.

From Milwaukee to Madison, Green Bay to Racine — Groth Law Firm is here for all of Wisconsin.

Groth Gets It! Groth Gets You.

Groth Law Firm