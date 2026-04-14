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From humble beginnings to one of the largest in the state, the nearly 40-year-old brewery has fully embraced Milwaukee, and if you’ve ever visited their Beer Hall, it’s clear that Milwaukee has also fully embraced Lakefront Brewery.

The story of the Klisch brothers has become local folklore and is one of the earliest examples of maverick stove top homebrewers reviving Old World styles and turning professional. They helped create the next chapter in Milwaukee’s great brewing heritage with many creative and innovative brews over the years. Their gluten-free beer can be found in 30+ states and some of their beers have ventured internationally.

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Lakefront is fortunate to have a strong community of employees that continue the company tradition to adapt and entertain, finding themselves in our Winner’s Circle year after year. The brewery remains a trustworthy pillar in the community with quality and innovation in all aspects of their operation. For 38 years, owner and Brewery President, Russ Klisch, winner of the 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year Award, has guided the brewery and Beer Hall through good and bad times. Klisch stated, “I’ve always felt the business should be a force for good, not only for the world around us, but for the people that work here. Our staff is the heart and soul of this company; they’re the ones providing that good time or that quality beverage.

These awards are humbling reminders for us that we’re doing things right, but we will have the next year to prove it, too.” Winners of the 2025 Restaurant Service Award, Lakefront’s hospitality is a major reason why tens of thousands show up every year to attend their 2025 award-winning fish fry and brewery tour, or try arguably Wisconsin’s best fried cheese curds, also a 2025 winner.

LAKEFRONT BREWERY