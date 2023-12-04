Blue Dream Vape & Smoke Aims to Please With An Array of Cannabis Products

× Expand Blue Dream Vape & Smoke

“Our main focus is to bring cannabis to Wisconsin,” says “Nugget” Jaber, owner of Blue Dream Vape & Smoke, with two locations on Milwaukee’s East Side at 3473 N. Oakland Ave. and 2865 N. Murray Ave.

The inventory is similar at both locations, but the Murray Avenue location boasts more than 50 strains of tetrahydrocannabinol acid (THCA) cannabis flower. As a precursor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), THCA is the non-psychoactive form of THC found in raw, unheated cannabis. It converts to THC when the flower is heated or aged.

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke carries strains considered exotic, such as Apples and Bananas, or well-known ones that have been on the market for years, such as Gary Payton, named after basketball player. Popular strains include Glitter Bomb, Pandemic and Purple Funk.

The staff will work with customers to determine their needs, how they prefer to use cannabis (via smokables, edibles or drinks) or if they want “a body high or head high,” Nugget says. They also consider customers’ individual tolerances for cannabis.

Name brand vape cartridges include Muha Meds and Runtz, along with rechargeable vape cartridges infused with the trendy hydroxyhexahydrocannabinol (HHCP) cannabinoid. Locally made edibles include gummies in varying doses that can be purchased individually or in larger quantities.

Other edibles include Stoney Patch sweet-sour soft chews, Heavy Hitters gummies and Holy Rope, along with brownies and cookies, and even cereal bars made by Mellow Fellow. Cannabis Juice Delta 9 fruit drinks come in several flavors such as lemonade.

For those seeking cannabidiol (CBD) for relief of pain or anxiety, Blue Dream Vape & Smoke offers CBD lotion, topicals, Cutleaf brand tinctures, bath bombs, gummies and pet treats. The CBD cigarette brands include Wild Hemp Hempettes.

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke also carries incense, pipes and trays. Their non-cannabis items consist of tobacco products and vapes; clove cigarettes; Diamond Shruumz, which Nugget says are not hallucinatory mushrooms but instead are micro dosed to improve focus and energy; and Kava, an alternative to alcohol, which Nugget describes as a relaxing tonic. They carry a large assortment of cigars.

Nugget curates inventory based off of employee and customer feedback. “The more options you’ve got to offer, the better,” he says. “I always check the certificates of analysis of every product I carry. I make sure every product is legal for us to sell it here in Wisconsin.”

He says they see many repeat customers, including students from nearby UW-Milwaukee, as well as older neighborhood residents. He likes to stay on top of cannabis trends and offer products new on the market. “I want the customer to walk out happy. If a customer didn’t like a product, I’ll give them something else to try. We work with the customers so they feel comfortable and safe coming in here.”

Cannabis Industry Forecast

“Wisconsin is not legalizing marijuana anytime soon—let’s be honest,” Nugget affirms. “But a lot of our customers are still enjoying what’s out here right now.” He blames liquor industry interests for hindering full legalization in Wisconsin.

He also sees stores such as his that sell vetted cannabis-derived relaxation or “head and body high” products as an option for avoiding harmful or deadly drugs such as opiates or fentanyl.

A lot of players in the cannabis industry have come and gone since the “Green Rush” after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp with no more than .3% THC. The Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. As of press time, Congress missed the September 30 deadline, and the bill has yet to be finalized. It’s still uncertain which hemp priorities will make it into the final version.

Cannabis laws also vary from state-to-state and are ever-changing. Nugget hopes to see federal marijuana legalization in the final version of the 2023 Farm Bill. “Let’s legalize it and get it done with. We’re surrounded by all legal states, so let’s just legalize it to bring in more revenue to start fixing roads and improving schools. I wish they would legalize it for that reason.”

For more information about Blue Dream Vape & Smoke, visit bluedreamvapemilwaukee.com, facebook.com/p/Blue-Dream-Vape-Smoke-100027310286913.