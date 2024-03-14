Cannabis-Infused Cocktails Becoming Popular Alternative to Alcohol

× Expand Photo: Shanhai MKE - Facebook Shangai Speakeasy Shangai Speakeasy

As millennials and Gen Z continue to drive the mocktails trend, cannabis-infused drinks are becoming a nightlife standard for those that want to avoid the effects of alcohol yet desire the mild relaxation and feel-good effects often provided by boozy beverages. Several Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants offer cocktails infused with cannabis derivatives that are available in Wisconsin under the 2018 federal Farm Bill.

Al Musa, co-owner of Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.; 17800 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) says the alcohol-free trend helped drive his decision to offer a cannabis-infused mocktails menu at both locations. “People are looking for alternatives to alcohol, and cannabis has been something people have enjoyed for thousands of years. It’s exciting that it’s becoming more normalized.”

They make their cannabis-infused cocktails with an alcohol-free spirit called High Spirits, made by Canna Stillery, Inc., which is manufactured by Canna Bloom Farmacy, in Hartford. It is a Delta-9 elixir with live hash rosin. Musa says it’s also low in sugar.

Each cocktail contains 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Musa says, and his bartenders receive special training about dosing and educating customers about how cannabinoids react with the body. Canna Spirits’ Delta-9 strain is broken down through a process that converts it from an oil-based distillate to water-based, so it’s absorbed by body faster, he explains; whereas gummies and other edibles made with oil-based distillate typically take longer for the body to absorb. “We want to make sure people have a pleasant experience with it,” Musa says.

Casablanca’s cannabis drinks menu includes choices such as the Lemon Lime Seltzer, made with lemonade, a splash of seltzer and white soda, and a twist of lime; the Sunset Sherbet Sparkle; and the Happy Days Sunset, with sherbet and orange juice.

Musa observes that although cannabis is becoming more socially acceptable, there’s still a stigma attached to it. “People don’t understand it or how it’s able to be served in Wisconsin,” he says. “But I can see cannabis being the next trend. It’s still in its infancy, but as more people become aware and look for healthier alternatives to alcohol—with or without THC—mocktails will continue to be a trend.”

Bar-Based Experience

Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) launched their bar-based cannabis experience in 2022. The current menu of nonalcoholic, hemp-derived cocktails includes Lavender Town, with butterfly pea flower, lavender, cherry and melon; Dogs Love Blueberries, with apple cider, blueberry jam, ginger, maple and melon; or Cactus Juice, with mango, aloe, prickly pear, lime, and mint. A 5-milligram dose of Detla-9 tincture can be added for a $3 upcharge.

Adrienne Pierluissi, owner of Sugar Maple, says they also offer shots of Enjoy hemp, a live rosin syrup with 5 milligrams of Delta-9 per serving that can be added to their beer or cocktail. It’s carried by Verdant, their hemp partner business in the Bay View neighborhood.

Canni Hemp Co. (810 S. Fifth St.) has transformed into a cafe and bar offering THC- and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused beverages. They offer a variety flavorful craft cocktails and coffee drinks that can be customized with 3 milligrams of THC-infused honey, or 10 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD. Drinks can also be made with a shot of alcohol spirits.

Shanghai Speakeasy (2238 N. Farwell Ave., within Black Cat Alley) recently introduced drink options infused with either Delta-8 or full spectrum CBD. A recent drink, Cannabis Key Lime Pie, featuring Graham Cracker Vodka, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Gifford Orgeat, lime and a dose of CBD or THC from RA! Wellness.

Club La Fleur (2770 E. Sumner St., Ste. 3, Hartford), part of Canna Bloom Farmacy, sells High Spirits and also sells 100-milligram live resin beverages. “We make mocktails that mix the two, and that will equal 22 milligrams per drink,” explains owner Stephanie Lembke. “We are also releasing a THC beer, a 25- milligram live resin soda, and a 15-milligram live resin soda that has Delta-9, CBD and cannabigerol (known as CBG, another cannabinoid).

They also offer bottles of THC brandy, tequila and bourbon, which can be mixed with any soda or juice. Club La Fleur is open to the public and has musical events on the weekends.