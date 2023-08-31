Club Lafleur Cannabis Social Club to Debut at 420 Farmers Market

× Expand Photo courtesy Stephanie Lembke Club Lafleur Club Lafleur

A new cannabis social club, Club Lafleur, will open inside Canna Bloom Farmacy, 2770 E. Sumner St., Hartford. Club Lafleur will feature cannabis mocktails, cannabis product tastings, snacks and entertainment. A grand opening celebration will take place during the second annual 420 Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stephanie Lembke, owner of Canna Bloom Farmacy, wanted to offer a social experience that’s an alternative to a bar. “Some people don’t want to go to a bar and drink, so this gives people that use cannabis a place to gather and socialize,” she says.

Her spacious building allowed for plenty of room for a social club build-out. The drink menu features a choice of six pre-mixed, alcohol-free drinks including Sex on the Sandbar, Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule, each containing either five, 25 or 30 milligrams of the delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol(THC) cannabinoid.

For the mocktails, Lembke partnered with Minny Grown, out of Minnesota, and Fizzy infused beverages, made by Journey Hemp Co., out of Florida. Customers can also enjoy a shot of Nowadays Low Dose THC-infused spirits.

Lembke also plans to offer cannabis in vapor form, along with dabs (a concentrated form of cannabis). A Zenco tabletop vape will allow for social cannabis consumption. She’ll have approximately 36 different strains of THCA, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid. Considered a precursor to THC, THCA is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid in a raw cannabis plant that is converted into THC when heated or aged.

Club Lafleur will also have an oxygen bar. Weekends will feature bands, comedians and possibly open mic nights. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, Club Lafleur will open two hours prior to Packers games and remain open throughout the game.

Lembke is planning a second Club Lafleur location at 26th Street and Lincoln Avenue, in Milwaukee. She says she’s working with the space’s current occupants, Purple Haze, to open this November.

Sampling and Learning Opportunities at the 420 Farmers Market

Last year’s inaugural 420 Farmers Market drew 1,500 people, Lembke says. “People loved it because they were able to have fun and learn about different cannabinoids such as CBD. Some people didn’t know about it or understand what CBD is. They learned all about how it’s an alternative to alcohol and pharmaceuticals, and now they’re customers.”

While sampling and education are the main drivers of the market, which takes place outside of Canna Bloom Farmacy, the event will also include non-cannabis artisans and vendors such as a chocolatier, and a stones and crystals vendor.

The Boxcrates Band will perform from noon to 3 p.m., followed by an outdoor Packers watch party. The game will also be on indoors at Club Lafleur. Food trucks include Hopper’s Mini-Donuts and Barbecue Company.

Comedian Ray Roberts will perform a ticketed show at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $10, with proceeds donated to Family Promise of Washington County. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/comedian-ray-roberts-420fm-presented-by-cbf-tickets-701082415377.

For more information, visit cannabloomfarmacy.com.