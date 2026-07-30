Come to the Cannabis Fair in West Bend

Expand Image via Wisconsin Cannabis Group Rooted in Wisconsin Cannabis Festival A promo image for Rooted in Wisconsin (2026)

Summer 2026 is going to end on a high note for southeastern Wisconsin’s cannabis community.

Mark your calendar for August 29 and plan to attend Rooted in Wisconsin, a festival of significant magnitude that mixes your typical county fair activities with all things THC and beyond. The daylong event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in West Bend.

Attendees 21 and older can enjoy all the features of a backyard picnic, including yard games, a nine-hole disc golf course, smoking lounges, pickleball courts, the first ever “Big Cheese” Cannabis Cup competition, food and drink (no alcohol, but plenty of THC beverages), music, and a day in the sun with fellow cannabis enthusiasts.

The biggest deal may well be the Big Cheese competition, which is the first time many cannabis growers and providers will be able to show their wares and compete for recognition, according to festival planner Stephanie Lembke, owner of Canna Boom Farmacy with outlets in both Walkers Point and Hartford, Wisc.

Cheese-Shaped Trophies

“There are so many amazing manufacturers and farmers in Wisconsin who have never had the chance to compete in local competition, and we wanted to bring that opportunity to our state,” Lembke says. “There are 57 categories with a cheese-shaped trophies for each one.”

There also will be a dunk tank with celebrity participants. Former gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes was on the early short list of those willing to be dunked, she adds.

In addition to Canna Boom Farmacy, the other major supporter is TerraSol, with outlets in Downtown Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls. Platinum sponsors include Hazy Dayz in Milwaukee; Three Tall Pines, with outlets in Maddison and Plymouth; Carbon Cannabis in LaCrosse; and Urb, a manufacturer in Kenosha.

Plenty of Vendors

There also will be plenty of vendors on hand and Lembke says there are still slots available through Aug. 20. Prices vary depending on the size and nature of the vendor, and participation is not limited to cannabis providers but any small craft businesses who have an interest in reaching this audience.

Individual admission is $10 per person and there are VIP bags available for $42 but only for those who purchase tickets directly from participating store, she explains.

All of this is operating under the umbrella of the Wisconsin Cannabis Group, a nonprofit events management company created by TerraSol. For tickets and more information, visit wicannabisgroup.com. “We’re hoping that thousands of people will show up,” Lembke says.