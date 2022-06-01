Global Organic Distro Delivers Exceptional Products

× Expand Photo: Global Organic Distro - globalorganicdistro.com Global Organic Distro hemp harvest Global Organic Distro hemp harvest

Minnesota-based Global Organic Distro prides itself on establishing lasting relationships with customers through education, honest practices and delivery of exceptional products.

Global Organic Distro offers quality, USDA-certified organic, lab-tested, hemp-derived products from oils and salves to smokable flower, edibles, and body care products. The company distributes three house brands: Foundry Nation, Element Elixirs, and BLNCD Naturals, that each fit different market segments making Global Organic Distro a one-stop solution when businesses are looking to enter or expand in the hemp/CBD space.

The goal at Global Organic Distro & Global Organic Labs is to provide quality cannabis products delivered with transparency and pride by setting an industry standard in development, manufacturing, and distribution. With more products available on the market the cannabis space is constantly changing so it can be challenging to keep up with at times--yes, even for those who are in it.

Customers can learn more about trusted brands that develop and sell products with good, intentional ingredients. While marketing and price point are important when selecting products, there is so much more to consider with cannabis. Consumers will want to align themselves with brands that have integrity.

Learn more about Global Organic at Wisconsin Cannabis Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 4 at the Wisconsin Center. For tickets and more information, visit wicannabisexpo.com.