Great Service, Many Options at Knuckleheads

“Our staff delivers excellent customer service with great products,” says Aly Waite, manager of Knuckleheads Wellness (2949 N. Oakland Ave.).

Knuckleheads began in Madison in the late ‘90s and has occupied its East Side Milwaukee location for 20 years. The Milwaukee storefront is narrow, densely packed and neatly organized, with every square inch of space devoted to an enormous array of products. In earlier times, Knuckleheads sold papers and pipes, tobacco and hookah smokes. With the liberalization that followed the 2018 Farm Bill, Knuckleheads now houses an alphabet of hemp-derived goods—CBD, CBN, THCP, THCJD, THCH, THCA, not to mention Deltas 8 and 10, plus Delta 9 gummies. If it’s legal, you can find it at Knuckleheads.

“We have a wide range of products and an option for everyone,” Waite continues. Unlike some dispensaries, Knuckleheads’ staff takes the time to talk with customers. “We ask about expectations—what are you trying to achieve with the product? We are not pharmacists. We can’t promise results, but from our experience we can give you an anticipation of what to expect.”

Knuckleheads staff has “first-hand knowledge” of their products. “We do a lot of on-the-job training,” Waite says. “We encourage our staff to read and do their research. If our staff doesn’t like a product, we don’t carry it. Sampling is a big part of what we do. We go to trade shows, talk to vendors and get a good idea of what they sell.”

The store’s philosophy is governed by the realization that body chemistries as well as tolerance levels can differ from person to person. “We like to give our customers options and let them decide for themselves. We like to let our customers have control.”

Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.