How 4/20 Day Bloomed into a Celebrated Holiday

× Expand Photo by Inside Creative House - Getty Images Cannabis A group of young adults share a joint and chat.

When a group of bell-bottomed pals met after school and football practice each day at 4:20 p.m. to smoke a joint, little did they know they were starting a cultural tradition.

4/20 Day, which on April 20 celebrates all things related to cannabis culture, traces back to a group of ‘70s teens at San Rafael High School, in California. PBS News relates in an April 2023 story of how this group, who called themselves “the Waldos,” which referenced the wall they would sit on at their school, would meet at 4:20 p.m. at the school’s statue of chemist Louis Pasteur to smoke a joint and head out to search for a friend’s brother’s weed patch.

Local news stories featured on outlets such as FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, and FOX 2 KTVU Oakland, Calif., share that the origin of the Waldos has been documented in letters, military records and high school newspaper clippings.

While the term “four-twenty” ultimately became synonymous with the drug, we can thank bands like The Grateful Dead for promoting it. One of the Waldos, Dave Reddix, later worked as a roadie for Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. Later during the early ‘90s, Steve Bloom, a reporter for High Times, was at a Grateful Dead show and received a flier from a Deadhead urging people to “meet at 4:20 on 4/20 for 420-ing in Marin County at the Bolinas Ridge sunset spot on Mt. Tamalpais.” High Times published it.

The rest, they say, is history. The Waldos, now in their 60s, have shared their 4/20 story with outlets such as Huffington Post, Time and LA Times. Today, 4/20 has made it into mainstream lexicon as cannabis sativa becomes more accepted in American society. Thirty-nine states have legalized medical or recreational marijuana.

Wisconsin still is not one of them, despite that our neighboring states of Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota have passed medical or recreational marijuana legalization. Yet Wisconsin dispensaries that sell cannabis derivatives legal under the 2018 Farm Bill openly celebrate 4/20 Day each year with offers and events.

Keep in mind that 4/20 Day falls on Easter Sunday this year, so some businesses are celebrating early.

Club LaFleur, located inside Cannabloom Farmacy (2770 E Sumner St. Ste. 3, Hartford) will celebrate with a 4/20 weekend, beginning with a comedy show coordinated by John Behrens, on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

On April 19, Club LaFleur/Cannabloom is holding a fundraiser for Rivers of Recovery, a nonprofit that helps women veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. The event includes a Wake and Bake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free tastings of their Happy Dazed Live Resin Soda throughout the day; Cannabis Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. ($10 per person, all profits donated to Rivers of Recovery). From 4:20 to 7 p.m., the classic rock band The Box Crates will perform; free admission with a two THC drink-minimum (all proceeds going to Rivers of Recovery). The event also features vendors, a THCA flower special, and “buy two, get one free” deals.

Kelly’s Greens (8932 W. North Ave.) is a woman-owned business offering hemp-infused, scratch-made bakery. Their second annual 4/20 Party takes place Saturday, April 19 from noon to 6 p.m. They’ll have cannabis drink specials, a hot and cold hors d'oeuvres spread, live bluegrass by The Barred Owl Stringband from 2 to 4 p.m., free gifts with purchase, and a raffle drawing at 4:20 p.m.

Kind Oasis (2169 N. Farwell Ave.) sells tinctures, gummies and body care items. They will have sales of up to 40% off certain items during the week leading up to 4/20 Day.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary (237 Harrison Ave, Waukesha) carries massage oils and lotions, edibles, drinks and sports creams. Their 4/20 Day specials include 5% off all non-drink products on orders $125 or more (up to 35% off with case pricing) with promo code 420YAY-ND. In addition, they’ll have 10% off all drink products on orders $125 or more (up to 20% off with case pricing) with promo code 420YAY-DRINKS.

Four-twenty Day offers cannot be combined with other discounts or offers, including subscription discounts and rewards points. If purchasing both drink and non-drink products, to use both coupons they must be placed in separate orders. Sale begins April 19 at 12:01 .a.m. and ends April 21 at midnight. These coupons are usable online and in-store but are not valid at their self-service kiosks.