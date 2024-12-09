Kelly’s Greens Cannabis Boutique & Café

× Expand Photo via Kelly's Greens Kelly's Greens CBD cookies Kelly's Greens CBD cookies

After her corporate position was eliminated during the pandemic, Erin Kelly decided she no longer wanted a career laden with bureaucracy. After asking herself what her dream job would be, she got into cannabis cooking. As a habitual cannabis user in her adult life, Kelly understands the many benefits of the plant and decided to offer the Milwaukee community something it’s been missing: delicious cannabis edibles.

Since 2021, Kelly has been popping up all over the greater Milwaukee area until opening her Wauwatosa shop. Kelly’s Greens Cannabis Boutique & Cafe (8932 W. North Ave.) officially opened in October 2024 and plans to stay a while (despite ever-changing Wisconsin legislation).

How did you get started in cannabis?

I dreamt of an edible food truck for years and often joked about my dream with corporate colleagues. They thought I was joking, but I was 100 percent serious. Once my position was eliminated, I decided to go back to school at the first-ever Cannabis Science & Operations Program at St. Louis University and learn about all-things cannabis. I loved the program, especially the extraction class. I took what I learned in the program and began the pursuit of making delicious edibles made with local ingredients.

While studying cannabis at SLU, I wanted to get experience in the cannabis industry in Wisconsin. I was lucky enough to get hired by Matt and Jen Walsh (American Shaman CBD Shop owners in Pewaukee). I knew a lot about THC, but I was not as familiar with CBD and the additional beneficial cannabinoids. Matt taught me everything he knew about the business, and I loved helping people find the right cannabis product. Not only did Matt share his extensive knowledge about cannabis, but he also began selling my cookies in his shop.

I also began working at Niemann’s Candy, a 100-year-old Candy Shop in the Tosa Village. Think of Lucy and Ethel making candy. It was the perfect place to land. Jim Niemann and the gang at Niemann’s taught me to make candy and helped me perfect edibles. I then realized how much I missed being a part of my community. Each day at Niemann’s, we sat together around the lunch table. It was exactly what I was missing—authentic, meaningful connections. We chatted and enjoyed one another's company, and they encouraged me to pursue my passion and helped me endlessly along the way. We feature Niemann’s candies in our cookies. Our pumpkin toffee cookie has been a fan favorite. A thin, chewy cookie with a crunchy edge topped with cream cheese frosting at Niemann’s Almond butter toffee. Bliss.

Tell us about Kelly’s Greens Cannabis Boutique & Café.

We’re located at the corner of 90th & North in an original service station built in the 1930s. We did a complete remodel on a blighted eyesore of a building that had been vacant for almost 20 years. The garage doors were replaced with French doors, and the shop is light and bright, making cannabis approachable. We offer cannabis beverage service at our dreamy black walnut bar, a full line of third-party tested, Farm Bill-compliant CBD and THC gummies, cookies, truffles, cakes, candy, blunt cakes, and seltzers. People can visit us at our shop or order online at kellysgreens.com.

Where do you pull inspiration?

I find inspiration through friendship and cannabis. It’s been a great pleasure to connect with like-minded cannabis users to brainstorm on our next creation. Jamie’s dad inspired our new Blunt Cake line. Jamie’s dad, Paul, has mastered a chocolate cherry blunt cake recipe and was kind enough to share his recipe. We’re grateful to be surrounded by people who love and support us. Cookie flavors are inspired by local seasonal ingredients, holidays, and recipes passed on to me by friends and family.

× Expand Photo via Kelly's Greens Kelly's Greens THC fruit chews Kelly's Greens THC fruit chews

How do you compete within this new and growing space?

There are loads of CBD/Cannabis shops out there. To compete, we will remain our authentic selves. We will continue to offer Wisconsin-made third-party THC edibles in a light and bright environment centered around cannabis education. We will continue to work one-on-one with people to help them find the appropriate cannabis product for them in a non-intimidating environment.

In what ways are you connecting with the community and doing any outreach?

Community is everything at Kelly’s Greens. As a woman-owned and operated business, we love to support other women-owned businesses. Small companies are complex, and we would not be where we are now without a lot of help from people along the way. We have recently featured other woman-owned small business owners at our shop. We have featured Rachel Saeger, popping up with her funky, handcrafted, fibrous home decor assortment. We’ve hosted Elizabeth Bogart for a Numerology event and Hope Sprague, who is launching her flower truck business in an excellent vintage VW bus. We plan to host Sofia Miller of Kismet permanent bonded jewelry in January.

We partner with the Esperer Sisters (another woman-owned Milwaukee business), which makes fantastic candles and gives back to NAMI for each candle sold. Their mission is to get people talking about mental health and end the stigma in support of their father, who has schizophrenia. We love their candles for a cause and share their passion for supporting mental health awareness, mainly because my mom suffered from bipolar disorder and died by suicide from her illness. Check out the Ginger Spice & All Things Nice Kelly’s Greens x Esperer Sisters candle at our shop. The Esperer Sister inspired us that Kelly’s Green also gives back to NAMI for each candle sold at our shop.

We love to support the Milwaukee Scylla Women’s Rugby team. In August, we made a special recovery Canna-cube (fruit juice, garnish, and cannabis frozen into a cube) and gave it back to the team for each pack of cubes we sold. We also host a canned drive for the Hunger Task Force at our holiday open house each year.

Where do you see Kelly’s Greens your business in the next 5-10 years?

In 5 years, I would love to see Kelly’s Greens handcrafted THC edibles in dispensaries sold at legal dispensaries nationwide. In 10 years, I hope to see the next generation of Kelly’s Greens continuing to lead the market with the preferred craft cannabis edibles of choice.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

So many people and companies have supported us along this wild ride. Niemann’s Candies and American Shaman Pewaukee were a massive part of the journey. We love and appreciate them.

Rachel Saeger came to Kelly’s Greens as a customer and now manages our shop. She is passionate about cannabis. Undeterred by the chaos and madness of opening a business from the ground up, she showed up the day before our grand opening and never looked back. She has a creative eye and a fierce spirit.

Jamie Shorts Kroening joined our team in 2023. An educator by trade, she brings a depth of cannabis knowledge to the shop and connects with people on a magical level. We’re not just women-owned; we’re women-operated.

I am one lucky lady. I am surrounded by friends and family who have encouraged me to go for it. They continue to fan the flame of crazy. They continue to show up to help with endless tasks that I could only manage with help. I am forever grateful for my crew.

My fellow, Alex Coon, built this business with me. He has been by my side at EVERY single pop-up we’ve done. Rain, snow, and wind have not stopped him from showing up and getting it done. He’s schlepped tents and tables all over the Milwaukee area. He continues to pick me up when I am down and is an essential piece of the Kelly’s Greens puzzle.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

Small business is tricky, especially in cannabis. It isn't easy to get a bank account and insurance coverage, find a cannabis-friendly POS, and secure loans. As a woman-owned business in Milwaukee, I am most concerned about how the 2018 Farm Bill may be changed. The Farm Bill allows us to legally sell hemp-derived THC products, just like you find in every legal state around us. There is proposed legislation that would no longer allow us to continue selling THC products. That would be devastating to our business and hurt our community.

We believe that safe, third-party-tested cannabis options should be affordable and accessible in Wisconsin. Cannabis has been used for thousands of years by millions of people. Prohibition doesn’t work. When politicians claim they want to outlaw hemp-derived THC because it’s dangerous to children, ask yourself what they are trying to accomplish. Adding a requirement to the Farm Bill that would not allow products to be sold to people under 21 and require third-party testing on products would achieve that. Outlawing safe, third-party tested, Farm Bill-compliant products would drive consumers to the unsafe black market. Politicians are more interested in protecting billion-dollar corporate cannabis companies than supporting small businesses that sell Farm Bill-compliant products to their community. Always follow the money when something doesn’t seem right.

What’s your favorite item on the current menu?

My favorite product we currently offer is our Canna-buttered Hot Toddy Kits. Think hot buttered rum, minus the booze, plus cannabis. Loads of Penzey’s spices, brown sugar, and butter. Tastes like Christmas in a cup. Pre-dosed, ready to drop in a mug, add hot water and enjoy.

You can shop all of our products online at kellysgreens.com and get a high-level view of her operation. Pun intended.