Kelly’s Greens Elevates the Cannabis Edibles Market

× Expand Photo by Sarah Muller Photography Kelly's Greens cookie Kelly's Greens cookie

In recent years, creative bakers and chefs have taken the cannabis edibles concept to gourmet heights. Locally, Racine native Erin Kelly, through her business, Kelly’s Green’s, features scratch-made bakery such as cookies, truffles and brownies, along with gummies and dog treats infused with cannabidiol (CBD).

She also makes a line of items with delta-8 and delta-9, the slightly less potent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds of the cannabis plant that are legal in most states, thanks to an oversight in the 2018 federal Farm Bill.

Kelly sells her cannabis treats through pop-ups at area fairs and festivals. She will open a CBD boutique later this summer at 8932 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. Kelly, who now lives in Wauwatosa, is planning an inviting space for people curious about cannabis. She’ll offer classes on how to make cannabis products, along with a high tea class where people can sample and learn about CBD, delta-8 and delta -9.

Close to Home

An indoor seating area will feature an oversized green velvet sofa, chairs, a commercial kitchen, and an area for product. A curved bar will have brass rails, “and of course, green bar stools, because, what else would we have?” Kelly laughs, referencing the Irish theme of her business. At the bar, people can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks, coffee or tea infused with the cannabis of their choice.

Kelly is working with Wauwatosa-based architect Ed Haydin of Haydin Thacker Architecture, and Andy Braatz of Braatz Building, to design and build out the space.

The Art of Edibles

Kelly has always loved to bake. She worked at O&H Danish Bakery while growing up. She later worked as vice president of sales and marketing for a regional health plan but lost her corporate job during the pandemic.

As one who’s always been “canna-curious,” along with being inspired by a previous vacation to Amsterdam, Kelly began crafting artisan style CBD edibles that became a hit with friends and family. “In states where cannabis is fully legal, I struggled to find a cannabis cookie that was worth the calories. Most were stale or dry. Even in Amsterdam, where I thought there would be amazing edibles, I couldn’t find much. There, it’s more about smoking.”

To further her cannabis education, Kelly completed Saint Louis University’s cannabis science and operations certification program. She also worked at American Shaman’s Waukesha location. She learned to craft candies and truffles while working at Niemann's Candies, in Wauwatosa.

Popular Kelly’s Greens treats include Niemann’s famous toffee with brown butter cookie, made with almond butter and topped with chocolate and sliced almonds. It contains 20 mg of CBD. It was made through a collaboration with Niemann’s.

Cookies by the Dozen

× Expand Photo by Sarah Muller Photography Kelly's Greens dog treats Kelly's Greens dog treats

Kelly makes custom items for special events. She recently made Pride Cake Pops for Pridefest. She will expand her line to include vegan options. She uses local ingredients whenever possible and sources cannabis extracts from Pine Hill Farms, in Watertown. Kelly’s Greens uses full spectrum CBD, which includes all the cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant.

The process for infusing cannabinoids into the items varies depending on the product. “For cookies, extraction is done old-school, where you toast flower and use butter to extract the medicine. Beverages are dosed out appropriately by weight or by syringe, and there’s water-soluble or oil-based products,” she explains. “We like to work with things that complement the flavor of our treats.”

Although the store’s not yet open, you can find Kelly’s Greens products online, at 600 East Café, Ray’s Wine & Spirits and at pop-ups throughout the summer; see facebook.com/kellysgreenswi or instagram.com/kellys_greens for schedules.

“My edibles are made small batch, with love and lots of cannabis!” Kelly concludes.

For more information, visit kellysgreens.com.