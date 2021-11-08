Kenosha-based LiftedMade Sells Products Infused with Cannabinoids

× Expand Photo via liftedmade.com LiftedMade Delta 8 THC Caviar Flower LiftedMade Delta 8 THC Caviar Flower

In Spring 2021, Kenosha, Wis., saw the opening of a massive, 11,000 square-foot facility dedicated to handling legal cannabis products. The company in charge of the facility, Lifted Made, has found a profitable niche at the cutting edge of legality, using cannabinoids beyond the usual compounds of cannabis.

LiftedMade’s CEO Nick Warrender lives in Kenosha, and sees in his company’s move to Kenosha the opportunity to support the local community: The Kenosha facility is three times larger than their previous location, and the company has 65 employees and is hiring. “Wisconsin is a very hemp-friendly state that welcomed us with open arms. The state has been great with how they handle these new cannabinoids,” he says, referring to LiftedMade’s product lines focusing on rarely seen components of cannabis. “We hope that they continue to protect businesses and the consumers that use hemp products for all sorts of different reasons.”

Normally, people seek cannabis for its two central components, Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, which is psychoactive and gets you high) and Cannabidiol (CBD, which relaxes you and soothes anxiety). In reality, there are up to 100 distinct cannabinoids within the cannabis plant; Delta-9 THC and CBD are just the tip of this specific iceberg. The market has already taken notice of Delta-8 THC, another psychoactive element, which is found in small amounts in cannabis but can be extracted from legal hemp, thus making intoxicating Delta-8 THC products federally legal.

Wisconsin-based LiftedMade took a few steps beyond this. They sell Delta-8 THC and CBD products, but they also sell products infused with legally compliant levels of Delta-9 THC, as well as a range of lesser-known cannabinoids: Delta-10 THC, THC-V, THC-O and CBN.

Psychoactive Effects

Delta-10 THC has been found to have psychoactive effects; the high is mild but generally free from the downsides associated with “regular” Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is known to cause relaxation and drowsiness, while Delta-10 seems to offer a more energizing and creative high. THC-V is equally psychoactive, with a different range of effects, starting with suppressing appetite, the opposite of the usually appetite-increasing THC. THC-O is not naturally occurring in cannabis but can be synthesized from legal hemp to imitate the effects of good old Delta-9 THC, reportedly with far greater potency than classic marijuana. CBN, finally, is what is created when THC ages. It is not intoxicating, but it has a reputation as a sleep aid and relaxant.

If there is one commonality between these compounds, it is the lack of scientific data backing them up. Very little is known about the less famous cannabinoids, largely due to the difficulty to research cannabis because of its federally illegal status, and because most cannabinoids only exist in trace amounts in the plant, easily overlooked. For this reason, LiftedMade avoids making any medical claims regarding their products. They rely on personal experiences to create designer cartridges formulated for head clarity, energy or relaxation.

Wide Audience

Legally compliant cannabis products derived from hemp attract a crowd much more diverse than what can be expected. “We thought we were targeting people between 21 and 35, but we have clients in their 60s that use our products for a multitude of reasons. Our target audience continues to expand as we’re seeing people using them for reasons beyond just recreationally,” Warrender explains.

He mentions a client “going through chemotherapy for cancer treatment, and they were having a lot of issues with sleep, pain management and appetite. They were using our Delta-8 and Delta-10 cartridges to curb some of the side effects of chemo. They got word last week that they are in remission from the cancer.” Also, “there are a lot of veterans that use these products for PTSD again for relaxation, that are not pharmaceuticals and don't have the side effects typically associated with medication.”

Customers can pick between a panel of gummies, chocolates, vaping cartridges, dabs, salves, tinctures and cannabis flower itself. LiftedMade’s own line of Urb Rocks even comes infused with Delta-9 THC, albeit law-abiding doses that make these sublingual pop rocks incomparable with edibles sold in states that allow proper Delta-9 doses for recreational use. In fact, the legal doses of the other available isomers of THC certainly provide a much more potent high than what is legally accessible through the sought-after Delta-9 THC. Regardless of the cannabinoid of your choice, all of LiftedMade’s products come with thorough lab tests that prove not just the potency but also the purity and healthfulness of what you purchase.