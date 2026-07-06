Kief’s Cannabis Chemistry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kief Co. Dispensary Kief Co. Dispensary exterior Kief Co. Dispensary in Bay View

One molecule can make all the difference. However, in the wildcat industry that sprang up in the gray zone of legal cannabis products, many of the producers aren’t getting molecular or caring much about how they market their wares. That’s where Kief Co. comes in. Owner Mason Lyon and Bay View store manager Will Daugherty met in a UWM chemistry class and graduated with degrees in chemistry. Ask them a question about cannabis and they can respond by discussing cell membranes and how THC activates enzymes.

Kief’s bottom line is simple: sell only the best products and help customers understand what they’re buying.

Personal aside: I once bought a nickel-size delta 9 macaroon from a now defunct bakery. Fortunately, I didn’t eat it till I got home because the tiny cookie sent me somewhere close to psychedelia. If Kief sold that macaroon, they’d tell the customer to cut it in half. Or maybe they wouldn’t sell it at all.

Lyon, who launched Kief in 2022, is critical of that cannabis bonanza. “Many people in this business don’t know much about cannabis,” he says. “The problem is that many sellers are scraping the bottom of the barrel. There are good products out there, but there’s this headshop-gas-station-mentality ... We sell only select products—and we know them well.”

The authors of the 2018 farm bill that opened the gate to a wide range of cannabinoids weren’t thinking about the coming entrepreneurial explosion. According to Daugherty, Congress was more concerned with hemp fiber products. “It’s a gray area and not well regulated. The regulations aren’t there to support the industry,” he says, including safety and health measures. “It’s really easy to overdose if you’re not using a precise scale” when preparing cannabinoids, he adds.

Select Brands

Expand Photo courtesy of Kief Co. Dispensary Kief Co. Dispensary's Bay View location interior The interior of Kief Co. Dispensary's Bay View location

Many cannabis products sold in the U.S. are synthetic mishmashes. “We don’t trust 95% of the brands,” Lyon says. Many contain unwanted solvents, even metal residue left by cheap processing machinery. In contrast to the supermarket shelves of many dispensaries, Kief carries only select lines, including edibles from Milwaukee’s Kind Oasis and Texas-based Hometown Hero and drinks from Badger Liquor and Goodland Extracts. They don’t peddle pre-packaged flowers. As Lyon explains, “If you don’t keep the buds together, they will dry up. They need to be kept in vats in a dark, cool place.” “The way you keep nice cigars,” Daugherty adds.

The Bay View shop is multi-leveled and handmade (Lyon worked as a carpenter) with a bar top and comfortable seating areas. The coolers contain infused seltzers and sodas, and in a wink to the ‘70s Cheech & Chong subculture, Kief has munchies such as Skittles and Doritos.

What about that impending November apocalypse when the loophole closes on legal cannabis products? Lyon and Daughtery point out that CBD beverages are now available at Target and Pick’n Save. “Enough big players have gotten into the industry, so it won’t go away,” Lyon says. “What we want is more regulation” to clarify the industry’s legal boundaries.

Kief is at 2229 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. with another location 9205 W. Oklahoma and plans to open a third in South Milwaukee.