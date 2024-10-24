Local Cannabis Dispensary Among the First in Wisconsin to Offer DoorDash Delivery

× Expand Photo via Ethereal Gold Delta-9 gummies Delta-9 gummies

During the pandemic, DoorDash quickly excelled as the go-to option for home delivery of restaurant meals. The company soon after expanded home delivery services to groceries, drug store items, pet products and alcohol.

Now, add cannabis products to the DoorDash delivery offerings.

As a company always seeking ways to maximize convenience for its customers, DoorDash launched a cannabis delivery pilot program in select markets, featuring hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) products from certain merchants.

This fall, DoorDash made their pilot program publicly available, and Waukesha-based Ethereal Gold Dispensary (237 Harrison Ave., Waukesha) is among the first Wisconsin-based cannabis dispensaries to get on board.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary was founded by Bill Fuchs and his sons, Michael and Erik. Bill and Michael explain that customers can order via DoorDash any cannabis edibles, infused beverages and tinctures that comply with the 2018 federal Farm Bill.

Delivery Option

They added the delivery option in mid-September. Michael says that on the customer’s end, the option works along the same lines as ordering food. “But one exception is that customers must show a valid ID to order items, and the DoorDash driver that delivers it must also verify the ID to make sure the customer’s picture and information matches.”

Drivers must also verify that the customer is of legal purchase age, which in Wisconsin is 21.

Through the DoorDash mobile app, customers within a 10-mile radius from the Waukesha store can order Delta-9 THC and CBD products. In Wisconsin, other forms of cannabis such as Delta-8, Delta-10 and THCa, or smokable products like flower or vapes, are not permitted for DoorDash delivery.

DoorDash delivery fees for cannabis items are the same as for any other items.

Bill notes that the program is very expedient; they have an order notification system in place and can typically prepare an order to have ready for the DoorDash driver within five minutes.

While their DoorDash option is still fairly new, it has been well received by their customers. Because most hemp stores close around 7 p.m., DoorDash allows customers to select when their items will be delivered so they don’t have to rush to get to a store by closing time.

The DoorDash delivery option allows Ethereal Gold Dispensary to carry on their mission of making cannabis products more accessible. In addition to their retail dispensary and online orders, they’ve implemented within the past year self-service kiosks that dispense cannabis and mushroom products that are legal in Wisconsin. The kiosks are in the vestibule of the dispensary, and at Brookfield Square (95 N. Moorland Rd., Brookfield) and Salty Toad bar and restaurant, 921 Friedman Drive, Waukesha.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary also gives back through their Right Thing to Do program, which donates 2% of all retail, online, kiosk and DoorDash sales to charities that help communities adversely affected by the ‘War on Drugs.” They’ve donated to the Last Prisoner Project, and they’re seeking local partners to work with in the future.

Within the last year, Bill observes that the cannabis infused beverage market has “exploded,” and they now carry many new beverage options. Recent products include Nowadays cannabis-infused canned non-alcohol cocktails in four flavor varieties; Cycling Frog THC light seltzer; BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower THC infused drink; and for those with a sweet tooth, Foundry Nation’s Two Scoops Delta-9 TCH Root flavors in Beer Float, Cherry Cream Float or Orange Dream Float.

Federally legal psychoactive mushroom products are also available via DoorDash.

For more information, visit etherealgolddispensary.com/blogs/news.