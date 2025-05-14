Milwaukee’s High Sodas Scores National Awards

× Expand Photo via Goodland Extracts - Facebook Goodland Extracts Drinks A selection of Goodland Extracts CBD and THC drinks

Whether you’re new to the concept of THC-laced beverages or have been tasting your way through various product lines since they started appearing on Wisconsin store shelves several years ago, please take note. The leading national brand of THC soft drinks is brewed right here in Milwaukee, and they have the medals to prove it.

High Sodas, a line of THC beverages produced by Goodland Extracts in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood since 2020, recently topped the competition in the 2025 L.A. Spirits Awards. In fact, the firm’s Cherry Pie High Soda earned a Platinum Award in the Infused Soda category, the title of Best Infused Beverage overall, and the ultimate distinction—Best in Show across all infused drink categories.

Crafted with Montmorency cherry juice from Door County, organic vanilla bean, lemon, and a touch of cinnamon, Cherry Pie High Soda delivers what Goodland Extracts founder and CFO Ryan Pattee describes as “a nostalgic soda-shop flavor with a clean, alcohol-free buzz.” Like the company’s other products, it’s made in Wisconsin using locally sourced hemp and all-natural ingredients.

Major Milestone

“Winning first place is a major milestone,” Pattee says, whose sodas scored high against 200 large national brands. “The wins validated the innovation in our brands. It also helps build our credibility and opens doors for conversations with national distributors.”

The awards, judged in blind tastings by a panel of sommeliers, mixologists and cannabis industry professionals, weren’t limited to just the Cherry Pie High Soda. Goodland Extracts also earned a Gold Award for its Grape Sky High Soda, and Silver Awards for Blaze Orange High Soda, D9 Sparkling Lemonade and Flipside Cannabis Spirit.

“If there is a secret to our soda line’s success, it’s the formulation and process, as well as the quality of ingredients,” Pattee says. “Our sodas are flavor-forward without the sweetness. It’s not just good for a THC-laced soda, but it’s actually a good soda in and off itself.”

Public validation began last year at the America’s Best Spirits Awards, a much smaller competition where Goodlands Extracts won two awards, including Best in the Nation from among 50 other participants. The current win opens even more doors for a company that already distributes in 16 states, most recently adding Delaware and New Jersey. In Wisconsin alone 600 outlets carry the company’s soda line. In addition to beverages, the company also produces THC-laced gummies, tinctures, and items for topical application from its East Stewart Street location.

Goodland Extracts is a vertically integrated hemp company, meaning they grow, extract, process, and formulate everything in-house. “We’re one of the few producers who actually own the growing fields,” says Pattee. “By controlling every step, we ensure quality, consistency, and transparency in every product.”

Goodland Extracts has grown into Wisconsin’s largest hemp processor with plans to process over 600,000 pounds in 2025, he adds, awards notwithstanding.

An Offer for Shepherd Express Readers

Interested in trying the award-winning Cherry Pie High Soda or any other Goodland Extract products? Visit the company’s website at goodlandextracts.com. Place your order and in the box that says “Coupon Code” type the word Shepherd. You will receive 50 percent discount on your order, Pattee says.