Talk About an Invasive Species

Expand Photo via Reddit - r/madisonwi Marijuana in the Wisconsin Capitol tulip garden Marijuana in the Wisconsin Capitol tulip garden

Madison marijuana advocates may have had the final say this week as they saw what can best be described as the Great Capitol Cannabis Crop break ground and reach for the sun.

“Great” may not be the best word for it, but dozens of cannabis plants popped up in a tulip bed on the grounds of the State Capitol in Madison last week. According to various Madison media outlets, workers had by Friday removed the plants, which may have been either marijuana, the one with the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol, or simply hemp plants, which will not get you high.

Capitol authorities did not respond to questions as to who may have planted the crop, but the number of plants definitely suggests that it was a deliberate effort.

Marijuana still remains illegal in Wisconsin despite a bill submitted by Assembly Republicans during the last session to legalize medical marijuana. The bill ultimately was not considered at the Senate level.

But that isn’t likely to stop would-be growers from have their “vote” cast.