TerraSol CBD Opens in the Third Ward

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Mike Sickler of TerraSol CBD Mike Sickler of TerraSol CBD

TerraSol CBD celebrated its new location at 240 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 201 with a grand opening on July 10.

Mike Sickler and Keefe Olig, founders of TerraSol CBD, had both used cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabinoid of the cannabis plant, for pain relief. When the 2018 federal farm bill legalized hemp as long as it contains less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Sickler and Olig decided to make CBD products. The hobby grew into a business, TerraSol CBD, and they opened a small storefront in Menomonee Falls in April 2019.

An expansion into the Third Ward was a natural fit. “We love the Third Ward and its art and history. We’re trying to bring that history back, and we’ve already built a good rapport with neighboring business,” Sickler says.

The space, located in a historic building that was once the S. Heller Elevator company, was gutted and rebuilt to expose the brick. Attractive shelving and custom-made display cases with marble countertops were added. Sickler and Olig worked with Dan Beyer Architects for the design, and with Neumann Co. Inc. for the architectural millwork.

Products for Every Cannabis Need

Photo by Barry Houlehen TerraSol CBD exterior TerraSol CBD

Sickler says the Third Ward location, which is substantially larger than the Menomonee Falls store, will be geared toward variety, with a focus on smokable flower, or buds, in sativa, indica or hybrid strains.

Customers enter off of Milwaukee Street and stop at a check-in area. A mounted TV displays activities around the Third Ward area. Cannabidiol products such as topicals, oils, tinctures, CBD water and pet products are displayed upfront. They also carry non-CBD wellness products such as mushroom cordyceps drinks.

TerraSol’s own line of CBD products includes fruit chews made with hemp from Wisconsin. Sickler and Olig partner with Janesville-based American Extractions for their Whole Spectrum products. Whole Spectrum, a patented technology, is a cannabis extraction method that captures 99% of major and minor cannabinoids, along with terpenes and flavor profiles, extracted without solvents, chemicals or CO2 (americanextractions.com).

TerraSol’s other products include CBD and delta-8 THC vapes (the delta-8 and -9 THC compounds are slightly less potent and are legal in most states due to an oversight in the 2018 federal farm bill); gummies; and chocolates. TerraSol carries many products from 3 Tall Pines hemp farm, in Plymouth, Wis. There are also accessories such as glassware and trays.

Sickler says they’ve connected with a lot of customers at their Menomonee Falls store by creating a welcoming approach and getting to know their customers, educating them and meeting their needs. They bring that same approach to their Third Ward store.

“Our core beliefs are education and finding the right thing for people,” Sickler relates. “We train our staff so they can communicate with customers and walk away feeling like they bought the right thing and didn’t overbuy. We’ll sometimes spend more than an hour with customers answering questions.”

Cannabis awareness has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, and Sickler has observed that more people are aware of cannabis products, the delivery methods and their effects, while others are curious. He affirms how Wisconsin is an island in the Midwest when it comes to medicinal or recreational marijuana availability.

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen TerraSol CBD interior TerraSol CBD

“We’re (state of Wisconsin) missing out on a lot of revenue,” Sickler says. “I hope we can move forward, and when we do, I hope we follow Michigan’s example (of recreational legalization), with no limitations of what you can buy per day, and lower taxes; versus Illinois, where there are limits on the quantity one can purchase per day, and higher taxes.”

Sickler says TerraSol will host “paint and smoke” nights and engage the Third Ward community through other events.

For more information, visit terrasoldispensary.com.