Uncertain Horizons for Badger Cannabis Industry

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Nothing is constant but change, or so the old saying goes. As we head into autumn, change is still in the air when it comes to Wisconsin’s cannabis and hemp industries. After some vigorous debate on several pending bills regarding cannabis legality during its most recent session, the 107th Wisconsin Legislature gaveled out this past spring without taking action on any of them. Both parties hope for a majority of seats in both the Senate and Assembly when the 108th legislature convenes in January 2027 to gain the advantage in controlling the vote. How that battle shakes out could have a significant impact.

Democratic governor Tony Evers elected not to run again, opening the doors to a possible change in party dominance. Prior to the November election, the question comes down to whether Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat David Crowley would provide better support in advancing Wisconsin’s cannabis industry than Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Tom Tiffany, currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

But whichever gubernatorial hopeful wins, the future of cannabis and hemp in Wisconsin truly faces an uncertain horizon. Ongoing cannabis discussions often only confuse the issue, sometimes isolating either or both proponents and detractors. The trick, says Phillip Scott, is to explore both sides of the argument and stay open to options from even the most unlikely sources.

“I am truly a down-the-middle guy and have tried to do a good job being neutral,” says Scott, a cannabis advocate/activist, registered lobbyist, and hemp farmer who tends 290 acres in five different Wisconsin counties, as well as 400 more acres in Minnesota. An Army brat who was born in Alaska and eventually settled in Madison, Scott also is president of both the Wisconsin Farmers and Manufacturers Association (WIFMA) and Wisconsin Cannabinoid Industry Council (WCIC).

Stay Open to Options

“Tom Tiffany and I have had several conversations about the hemp issues around the state, but I’m not sure whether he wants to move forward with any type of legislation,” Scott says. “David Crowley wants full recreational marijuana usage, but he must be willing to integrate the hemp industry and its growers and manufacturers into the discussion. We polled farmers, retailers, and consumers a year ago and we know that 600,000 to 700,000 Wisconsin consumers partake in our product. The candidates recognize that they can’t ignore the impact of such a large voting bloc.”

At the Federal level, Scott says the biggest issue for Wisconsin is whether or not cannabis will move from its historic classification as a Schedule 1 drug—on par with heroin, MDMA (“Ecstasy”), LSD and other natural and synthetic hallucinogens—to a Schedule 3 drug, a list that includes ketamine, Tylenol with codeine, testosterone and other pain killers. The dividing factor between the two categories is whether the drug has a legitimate medicinal application or not. The emerging use of cannabis in health care speaks loudly to its reclassification, Scott adds.

Addressing the medicinal aspect first might be an option that would attract more interest in legalization from more groups, especially on the Republican side, Scott says. In 2022, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, and Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, resurrected a bill promoting medical marijuana use in Wisconsin based on Felzkowski’s own experiences with Stage 3 breast cancer.

“The bill as it’s written will likely not be anything that we get passed, but at least it will start the conversation,” Felzkowski said at the time. That conversation continues.

Wisconsin remains one of nine U.S. states where marijuana is illegal both for medicinal and recreational use, joining the likes of Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.

Homegrown Wisconsin Owned

In addition to making cannabis legal, Scott says the state needs to concentrate on the quality of its homegrown efforts and make sure they are Wisconsin products through every step of the way, from field to consumer. Otherwise, the lack of any kind of comprehensive laws would open the door to distributors from other states, possibly resulting in substandard merchandise and treating the state as a “dumping ground” for products of inferior quality.

Finally, it’s necessary not only for legislators, but also the general public to understand how much money is being lost in sales taxes paid by border-hoppers who source their cannabis from neighboring states where it’s legal, like Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. Recent data indicates that Illinois earned $36 million in tax revenue on cannabis from Wisconsin consumers in 2025, and Michigan earned $6 million in 2024.

Plus, a homegrown industry has other financial advantages.

“In a polling of all involved individuals who work in the hemp business here, the estimate was that this is a $7 billion to $8 billion industry that employs between 3,500 to 5,000 individuals,” Scott says.

Adjustments to the federal Farm Bill, which legalized hemp in the beginning and was subject to renewal and reevaluation this past year could help keep the industry alive. But a clause included by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R.-KY, designed to sunset hemp’s legality nationwide would effectively bring an end to that industry in the Badger State.

Not A Chip to Bargain With

An extension to the Farm Bill, which is currently in a renewal and adjustment period, has bumped the current legislation 30 additional days, ending on December 11. Despite the brief advantage the extension provides, the strategy does not sit well with Scott and others in Wisconsin’s hemp industry.

“After that 30-day period we likely will receive another 6-month to 1-year federal extension,” Scott explains. “That puts us in a gray area and scares us because it still makes hemp a chip to bargain with.”

When the 108th State Legislature reconvenes on January 4, 2027, Scott and other hemp supporters will have a lot of work ahead of them. “Then it will be up to the hemp industry to make this work,” Scott says.