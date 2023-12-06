Weed, Tacos and Bigfoot? What’s Not to Love?

× Expand Higher Love Bigfoot Holding Higher Love Sign

Higher Love is a vertically integrated cannabis company based out of the picturesque Upper Peninsula. Since opening their first location in February 2021, they’ve grown at a rapid pace, creating buzz across the region with their focus on the in-store retail experience. With unwavering community support and a reputation as a U.P. tourist destination, Higher Love has now expanded to seven retail locations, three of which are situated right on the WI border: Norway, Ironwood and Menominee.

The customer consensus is in—thanks to all-star retail teams, Higher Love has received an array of Best of the Best accolades and continues to rake in 5-star reviews across various platforms. No slouches in the area of cultivation either, this year Higher Love took home a second-place award in Michigan’s High Times Cannabis Cup with their indica strain, Tokyo Drip. Furthermore, the growing arm of Higher Love recently became only the second cultivation facility in the state of Michigan to receive a Clean Green Certification. While cannabis remains federally illegal, this stamp of approval is the closest equivalent the industry has to a USDA ‘organic’ certification, and verifies that a grower’s flower is sustainably-grown using impeccable methods, which in our opinion, means it’s the best quality around.

We get it, they are the weed experts, but what does that have to do with Tacos and Bigfoot?

Higher Love has spent the last year tangled up in a tumultuous legal battle over their newest Menominee location. Lawsuits spurred on by competitors and a city council weaving a maze of red tape have placed roadblock after roadblock in Higher Love’s path. But you know what they say, “When life gives you lemons, give away free tacos.”

As Higher Love returns to business as usual they want to share the love with the Menominee community, whose support has been unwavering throughout the legal proceedings. They are currently offering a voucher for a free taco with every purchase. Menominee customers wanting to redeem their vouchers will find that the Higher Love store is conveniently located across the street from a franchise favorite, meaning they’ll be chowing down only minutes after their Higher Love visit.

An antiquated local ordinance has posed another major obstacle for Higher Love Menominee, preventing most typical retail signage as well as any use of the word ‘cannabis’. This is a big problem in getting the word out about free tacos and all the other incredible products they offer. Since a big problem needs a BIG solution; Higher Love has persevered with an outside the box solution. Drive down U.S. Highway 41 and you’ll see their resident Bigfoot holding a sign, showing you the way to premium cannabis and some of the friendliest staff you’ll ever meet.

Guided by their mission of providing the highest and cleanest quality product to all, Higher Love has no plans on slowing down. Additional store openings on the horizon, new strains being grown daily, I guess the only question we have is what will those fun folks at Higher Love do next?

Learn more and browse their menu at findhigherlove.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook & Instagram @findhigherlove for the latest updates and giveaways.