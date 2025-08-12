Enter to Win a $250 Gift Card to Milwaukee Paws!

×
Photo by Ekaterina Vakhrusheva - Getty Images
Dog Walking
Sport with dog concept
Milwaukee Paws is a locally recognized, go-to educational resource for dog behavior, canine cognitive enrichment and pet care in downtown Milwaukee. A single destination for professional pet care. Their team offers dog walking, one-of-a-kind urban adventures, decompression walks, playgroups and more!
- What: $250 Gift Card | Dog Walking Services | Milwaukee Paws
- Where: Milwaukee Paws – Milwaukee
- More Information Here
×