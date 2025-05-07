Enter to Win a $250 Gift Card to Milwaukee Paws!

× Expand Photo by Iuliia Zavalishina - Getty Images Playful puppy Naughty playful puppy dog border collie after mischief biting pillow lying on couch at home. Guilty dog and destroyed living room. Damage messy home and puppy with funny guilty look

Milwaukee Paws is a locally recognized, go-to educational resource for dog behavior, canine cognitive enrichment and pet care in downtown Milwaukee. A single destination for professional pet care. Their team offers dog walking, one-of-a-kind urban adventures, decompression walks, playgroups and more!

