× Expand Photo Via Prairie Dog Blues Festival - Facebook Prairie Dog Blues Fest

The Prairie Dog Blues Fest is a three-day blues/rock music party in Prairie du Chien, WI featuring bands from the U.S. and across the globe!

2025 Festival Dates: Thursday, July 24-Saturday, July 26, 2025

Thursday, July 24-Saturday, July 26, 2025 Where: Prairie du Chien, WI

Prairie du Chien, WI More Information: Prairie Dog Blues Fest